Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Spanish gas and electricity firm Gas Natural said it had acquired 96.5 percent of Chile’s biggest electricity distributor, Compania General de Electricidad. The Spanish company said in a statement to the stock market regulator that the acquisition was worth 2.55 billion euros ($3.17 billion).

** Pfizer Inc appears unlikely to make a fresh bid for AstraZeneca Plc in 12 days, when an enforced cooling-off period ends, and the U.S. drugmaker is now weighing other, less risky targets.

** The private equity owners of Hostess Brands LLC are planning to put the maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs up for sale in early 2015, potentially valuing it at more than $1.7 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Commodity group Glencore and X2, a company set up by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis, are among the suitors of the Chilean copper assets put up for sale by global miner Anglo American, industry and banking sources said this week.

** British oil and gas explorer Salamander Energy Plc said it had received a proposed takeover offer from a consortium led by Spanish firm Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) and Jynwel Capital.

** Nestle SA said it is looking at options for frozen foods business Davigel, with a view to partnering the unit. Reuters reported in February that Nestle was looking at selling Davigel for about 300 million euros ($373.44 million), as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

** State-backed Italian and Qatari investors are to buy a 165 million euro ($205 million) stake in Inalca, expanding the Italian meat producer’s overseas markets in the first such deal by the two investment partners.

** British engineer IMI Plc said it would buy German valve maker Bopp & Reuther Holding GmbH for an enterprise value of 152.6 million euros ($190 million) to expand in emerging markets, particularly China and India.

** India’s Reliance Entertainment plans to begin acquiring North American and European mobile game studios starting in early 2015, in hopes of becoming a significant global player in the fast-growing mobile games industry.

** The supervisory board of Poland’s largest hotel group Orbis SA has approved the purchase of 46 hotels in central Europe for 142 million euros ($176.5 million) from Orbis’ French owner Accor SA, the Polish company said.

** Pinnacle Foods Inc said it would buy privately held Canadian plant-based protein food maker Garden Protein International Inc for C$175 million ($154 million).

** Korea National Oil Corp, which owns Canada’s Harvest Operations Corp, said it had finalised a sale deal for Harvest’s refining subsidiary, North Atlantic Refining Ltd, with SilverRange at C$97.3 million ($85.5 million).

** Telefonica Deutschland said it had signed a letter of intent to sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch AG .

** Two of the fiercest rivals in online classifieds, South Africa’s Naspers Ltd and Norway’s Schibsted ASA , said they would team up in some emerging markets, including fast-growing Brazil where they have battled each other for years.

** Axel Springer SE poured cold water on market talk of an offer from the German publisher for Deutsche Entertainment. Asked about a potential offer, an Axel Springer spokeswoman said, “There’s nothing to it.”

** John Malone’s Liberty Global is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in ProSiebenSat.1’s streaming service Maxdome, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources. ($1 = 0.80 euro) ($1 = 1.14 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)