Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** Denmark’s Carlsberg A/S has agreed to take over Greece’s third-largest brewer, Olympic Brewery, bolstering its existing operations in the country and creating what it said would be the number two player in the lucrative Greek beer market.

** Solar company SunEdison Inc and unit TerraForm Power Inc said they would buy First Wind for $2.4 billion to enter the U.S. wind power market.

** A firm controlled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd are set to invest a combined 2.8 billion yuan ($457.46 million) to raise their stakes in Huayi Brothers Media Corp , as China’s tech giants push into entertainment.

** China’s Hebei Iron and Steel Group Co has signed an agreement to take a 51 percent stake in Switzerland-based Duferco International Trading Holding, in a move aimed at boosting the state-owned conglomerate’s ability to sell steel overseas.

** British business media group Informa Plc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S. trade show operator Hanley Wood Exhibitions for 237 million pounds ($371 million), and planned to raise 275 million pounds through a share placement.

** CIMB Group Holdings, Malaysia’s second-largest bank by assets which is attempting to seal a game-changing merger with domestic rivals, said it expects the three banks involved to finalise the structure of the merged entity by early 2015.

** Japan’s Hitachi has offered to buy Finmeccanica’s rail assets, the Italian industrial conglomerate said on Tuesday, as it presses ahead with disposals to cut debt.

** Singapore’s CitySpring Infrastructure Trust has agreed to buy the assets and businesses of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) to create a trust with total assets of over S$4 billion ($3 billion).

** A group led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe Cambridge has clinched a deal to buy a Manhattan office tower for $2.25 billion from Blackstone Group LP, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms of the sale.

** Merger talks between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc formally ended on Monday morning, when the toy company’s board voted to walk away, according to a person with knowledge of the board’s actions.

** Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay 610 million euros ($762.3 million) to buy the remaining 40 percent stake it did not already own in Dutch fiber optics group Reggefiber.

** AstraZeneca touted an “industry-leading” line-up of hot new cancer drugs at an investor day on Tuesday, aiming to show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May.

** Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had decided to sell a stake worth 286 billion Korean won ($260.2 million) in steelmaker POSCO, in a bid to improve its balance sheet.

** Swiss cement maker Holcim said it expected to have chosen buyers for assets it must divest to push through its merger with France’s Lafarge by the end of January and to complete the deal by the middle of next year.

** The European Commision is casting a close eye over Austria’s plan to sell the Balkans network of nationalized bank Hypo Alpe Adria to private equity firm Advent to see if it might entail a “hidden bail-out,” Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.

** Air France-KLM said on Tuesday that it planned to allow its stake in Alitalia to be diluted after Etihad Airways secured European Union approval to acquire 49 percent of the loss-making Italian airline.

** UAE-based Abraaj Investment Management has won regulatory clearance for its 850 million Egyptian pound ($119 million) offer for Bisco Misr, one of Egypt’s main producers of cakes and biscuits.