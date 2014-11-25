(Adds JD Sports, Hypo Alpe Adria, Intesa SanPaolo, Metro AG, Fraport; updates Steinhoff International)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain’s BT Group could offer at least 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) to Spanish peer Telefonica on top of a 20 percent stake in its share capital for the O2 mobile network, El Confidencial reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

** German drugmaker Bayer AG is considering a fresh attempt to sell its diabetes device business as it sharpens its focus on margin-rich healthcare sectors, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** British retailer JD Sports plans to dispose of its loss-making fashion division to restructuring specialist Hilco Capital, the company said on Tuesday.

** Austria hopes to get approval this week from BayernLB to sell nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s Balkan network and could sue if the German lender blocks the deal, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.

** Intesa SanPaolo is interested in buying Coutts International, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, a source close to the matter said as Italy’s biggest retail lender seeks to expand into private banking.

** German retailer Metro AG is selling its Greek cash-and-carry business to local chain Sklavenitis as part of the sprawling group’s effort to focus on core markets.

** German airport operator Fraport along with Greek energy group Copelouzos was named the preferred bidder to lease and operate 14 of Greece’s 39 regional airports, the country’s privatization agency said on Tuesday.

** South Africa’s Steinhoff International will buy clothing retailer Pepkor in a $5.7 billion deal that gives the budget furniture firm exposure to Africa’s fast-growing apparel market and strengthens its business in eastern Europe.

** U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp was in talks to sell a controlling stake in its South Korean unit Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to a local private equity firm, Halla Visteon said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to acquire a stake in South African tyre dealer Tiger Wheel & Tyre, according to a person familiar with matter, marking its first deal in Africa’s most developed economy.

** Diversified pharmaceutical company Sinclair IS Pharma said it was evaluating options including a possible sale, sending its shares up 11 percent in early trading.

** South Korea’s Lotte Duty Free said on Tuesday it was casting an eye over assets including Italy’s World Duty Free but there had been no meetings between the two, after a report about a possible tie-up boosted shares in the Italian travel retailer.

** Delaware court has held up the merger of oilfield services provider Nabors Industries Ltd’s unit with C&J Energy Services Inc, saying C&J’s board did not adequately shop the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

** U.S. private equity group Providence and two Chinese groups are considering possible bids for the Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

** Ontario Teachers Pension plan and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board are nearing a deal to acquire Loral Space & Communications Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)