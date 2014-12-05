(Adds Oriola-KD, Alex and Ani, Altice; Updates Club Mediterranee, Balfour Beatty)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** France’s deal with India to sell 126 Rafale fighter jets in a transaction worth an estimated $15 billion will need several months more negotiations, French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.

** Songbird Estates, the owner of London’s Canary Wharf financial district, has rejected a raised joint bid from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and a North American investor that values the company at 2.6 billion pounds ($4.07 billion).

** British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has rejected a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer from John Laing Infrastructure Fund (JLIF) for assets it operates in partnership with government, saying the price was too low.

** Australian mining products maker Bradken Ltd said it was considering a cut-price $730 million takeover proposal from Bain Capital and Pacific Equity Partners, underscoring the urgency the sector faces amid plunging commodities prices.

** Telecoms group Altice’s plan to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil’s Oi for 7.4 billion euros ($9 billion) depends on winning the backing of shareholders in Portugal Telecom SGPS, the holding company which owns 25.6 percent of Oi, a spokesman for Portugal Telecom said.

** Austria’s Takeover Commission has approved plans by Australia’s IFM Investors to raise its offer for Vienna Airport to 82 euros per share from 80 euros, IFM said on Friday.

** Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi raised his takeover bid for Club Mediterranee to 24 euros a share on Friday, trumping a 23.50 euro offer for the struggling French holiday group from Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang.

** India’s Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that it had entered a pact with Mexico’s national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to explore potential upstream oil and gas business opportunities in that country.

** Russia hopes to place shares of shipping company Sovkomflot in New York as part of its privatisation plans, a deputy minister of transport told reporters on Friday, a move which could face resistance due to a confrontation with the West over Moscow’s role in Ukraine.

** Chinese sovereign fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its entire stake in Singapore-listed water treatment company SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd for about S$98 million ($74.4 million) in a block share trade, IFR reported.

** Brazil’s Vale SA said on Friday it was in negotiations with an investor over the sale of a stake in its Mozambique coal assets, responding to reports it was selling the stake to Japanese trader Mitsui & Co.

** Private equity firm JH Partners has sold its 40 percent stake in jeweler Alex and Ani, according to people familiar with the matter, who added the charm bracelet maker could be worth as much as $1 billion.

** ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s biggest private sector lender, on Friday said it would sell its banking unit in Russia to mid-sized Russian bank, Sovcombank.

** China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd will be part of a consortium bidding to develop the giant Mongolian coal project Tavan Tolgoi, the Chinese coal producer said on Thursday.

** The uranium subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN), one of the country’s two state reactor builders, is looking to invest in mines in Canada “in the near future”, a top official with the firm said on Friday.

** Russia’s competition watchdog has approved Pharmacy Chain 36.6’s purchase of the Russian business of Finnish drug retail and wholesale chain Oriola-KD. The purchase, valued at up to 100 million euros ($123 million), was approved by Russia’s Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS).