(Adds Stryker, HeidelbergCement, Family Dollar, Portugal Telecom and others)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. surgical implant maker Stryker Corp is planning a takeover offer for British medical device maker Smith & Nephew Plc that could happen in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** U.S. Federal Communications Commission once again paused on Monday its review of the proposed $45 billion merger of Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc, citing delays in getting documents from Time Warner Cable.

** French investment group Wendel SA said it would acquire Constantia Flexibles in a deal that values the Austrian packaging company at 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

** Germany’s HeidelbergCement AG is negotiating to sell Hanson Building Products Ltd, a maker of concrete and clay building products, to private equity firm Lone Star Funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Family Dollar Inc shareholders voted not to proceed with a vote on an agreed takeover by Dollar Tree Inc in the face of a higher hostile bid from Dollar General Corp.

** American Apparel’s board believes a bid by Irving Place Capital to buy the retailer for up to $1.40 per share is far too low and any takeover offer should be “several multiples” higher, a source familiar with the board’s thinking said.

** Angolan billionaire businesswoman Isabel dos Santos withdrew her 1.2 billion euro takeover bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS after market regulator CMVM ruled last week she had to raise the offer price, her company, Terra Peregrin, said.

** U.S. commodities company Cargill said it was pulling its bid the Dutch animal feed maker, Nutreco NV . Cargill had been at the center of a bid battle with private Dutch investment firm SHV which is now left as the lone bidder with an offer valuing the company at 3.1 billion euros ($3.79 billion).

** Patent risk management company RPX Corp said on Tuesday it would buy patents owned by Apple Inc and other firms for $900 million, helping to further scale back lawsuits over smartphone technology.

** India’s UltraTech Cement Ltd has agreed to buy two cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates for 54 billion rupees ($852 million) including debt, the companies said.

** Mexico’s telecom watchdog on Sunday approved AT&T Inc’s $1.7 billion purchase of local cellphone company Iusacell, with unspecified conditions, a statement said.

** Largest Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp’s U.S. unit will buy New York Life Insurance Co’s retirement services business for an undisclosed amount.

** Spanish lender BBVA said it was reducing its exposure to China by selling its stake in a Hong Kong bank at a loss as Spain’s second-largest bank looks to shore up its balance sheet. BBVA said it has agreed to sell its near 30 percent stake in CIFH, an unlisted Hong Kong-based unit of China’s CITIC Bank Corp, back to the listed parent for around 845 million euros ($1.03 billion).

** Russia’s largest independent oil producer NK Lukoil OAO said on Monday it had sold its 20 percent stake in a consortium developing a large oil project in Venezuela to its Russian peer NK Rosneft OAO.

** U.S. private mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc said it would sell its financial guaranty insurance unit to Assured Guaranty Ltd for $810 million. Radian said it expected to complete the sale of the unit, Radian Asset Assurance Inc, in the first half of 2015.

** Israel’s antitrust regulator has recommended breaking up what it said was excessive control of key gas reserves by Noble Energy and conglomerate Delek Group, who together hold 85 percent of the country’s giant Leviathan field.

** Telstra Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy undersea cable operator Pacnet Ltd for $697 million in a deal that would help Australia’s largest telecom services provider to expand in Asia.

** Statoil has sold part of its stake in a shale field in the northeast of the United States to Southwestern Energy for $394 million, the Norwegian energy firm said on Tuesday.

** Conglomerate SM Investments Corp said it had sold a portion of its stake in BDO Unibank Inc to Khazanah Nasional Bhd, marking the entry of Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund in the Philippines’ top lender by assets.

** Austria has agreed to sell nationalized bank Hypo Alpe Adria’s Balkans network to private equity firm Advent and Europe’s development bank for up to 200 million euros ($244.62 million), as it pushes ahead with winding down the defunct lender.

** An affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC plans to take control of India’s Nirlon Ltd in a deal estimated to be worth up to $197 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

** Hoyts, Australia’s second-biggest cinema operator by number of screens, said billionaire chairman and large shareholder of Chinese property group Dalian Yifang, Sun Xishuang, bought Hoyts through his company ID Leisure, based in the British Virgin Islands. Financial terms of the sale weren’t disclosed.

** Canada’s Encana Corp will sell some natural gas gathering and compression facilities in British Columbia it owns jointly with a unit of Mitsubishi Corp to Veresen Midstream LP.

Encana said it would receive about C$412 million ($354.81 million) from the sale and actual costs accrued in 2015.

** French bank Groupe BPCE said it agreed on Tuesday to sell 3 percent of Nexity SA to an investment vehicle called NewPort SAS controlled by the real estate company’s executives.

** Germany’s Carl Zeiss Meditec said late on Monday it had signed a deal with Oraya Therapeutics under which it would provide funding to the U.S.-based firm for its growth strategy for up to two years.

** Asia Resource Minerals’ top shareholder, Indonesian businessman Samin Tan, is trying to regain control of the struggling coal miner by seeking to appoint directors to the board that support him, the company said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.16 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 0.82 euros) ($1 = 63.40 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)