Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
December 26, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** China’s Dalian Wanda Group Co, whose real estate arm just raised about $3.7 billion in a Hong Kong share sale, plans to invest more than $300 million for control of a Chinese third-party payment platform, sources familiar with the deal said.

** United Arab Emirates-based RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s biggest makers of floor and wall tiles, said on Thursday it would sell its Sudan business and use the cash raised to expand its sanitary ware production capacity in the UAE.

** Citigroup Inc has agreed to sell its Japanese retail banking operations to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), as the U.S. bank retreats from unprofitable businesses around the world.

** Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Pcl said on Thursday it would be looking for acquisitions in 2015, mainly in Thailand and Asia. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
