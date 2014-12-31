FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 31, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd is making its first foray into the U.S. insurance market and buying property and casualty insurer Meadowbrook, a deal that it said would help it secure funds for further acquisitions.

** Saudi Arabia’s Takween Advanced Industries said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a packaging unit of the region’s largest food firm Savola Group for 910 million riyals ($242 million).

** Polish rail freight firm PKP Cargo said on Wednesday it bought an 80-percent stake in central and eastern European competitor Advanced World Transport B.V. for 103.2 million euros ($125 million) from Czech billionaire Zdenek Bakala.

** Emerging markets private equity firm Abraaj Group will pull out of the bidding process for the acquisition of Egypt’s Bisco Misr, Abraaj said on Wednesday. The company had been involved in a bidding war with Kellogg Co, the world’s largest breakfast cereal maker, for the purchase of as much as 100 percent of the Egyptian snack maker.

** Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has sold its brokerage business to Gulf Baader Capital Markets, a brokerage firm based in the sultanate, the lender said.

** Ballast Nedam, a small cap Dutch builder, has been approached by Dutch and international parties about a merger or acquisition, the company said on Wednesday.

** Polyus Gold, Russia’s top gold producer, said on Wednesday that Oleg Mkrtchan, a businessman from eastern Ukraine, had acquired an indirect 18.5 percent stake in the company. ($1 = 0.82 euros) ($1 = 3.75 riyals) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.