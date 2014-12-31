Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd is making its first foray into the U.S. insurance market and buying property and casualty insurer Meadowbrook, a deal that it said would help it secure funds for further acquisitions.

** Saudi Arabia’s Takween Advanced Industries said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a packaging unit of the region’s largest food firm Savola Group for 910 million riyals ($242 million).

** Polish rail freight firm PKP Cargo said on Wednesday it bought an 80-percent stake in central and eastern European competitor Advanced World Transport B.V. for 103.2 million euros ($125 million) from Czech billionaire Zdenek Bakala.

** Emerging markets private equity firm Abraaj Group will pull out of the bidding process for the acquisition of Egypt’s Bisco Misr, Abraaj said on Wednesday. The company had been involved in a bidding war with Kellogg Co, the world’s largest breakfast cereal maker, for the purchase of as much as 100 percent of the Egyptian snack maker.

** Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has sold its brokerage business to Gulf Baader Capital Markets, a brokerage firm based in the sultanate, the lender said.

** Ballast Nedam, a small cap Dutch builder, has been approached by Dutch and international parties about a merger or acquisition, the company said on Wednesday.

** Polyus Gold, Russia’s top gold producer, said on Wednesday that Oleg Mkrtchan, a businessman from eastern Ukraine, had acquired an indirect 18.5 percent stake in the company. ($1 = 0.82 euros) ($1 = 3.75 riyals) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)