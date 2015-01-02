FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
January 2, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1110 GMT on Friday:

** British technology and outsourcing company Quindell Plc said it had entered into exclusivity arrangements with a third party for possible disposal of an operating division to improve its working capital profile.

** Private equity firm BC Partners said on Wednesday it will sell a 40.25 percent stake in its supermarket chain Migros to Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Endustri Holding AS. Anadolu will pay 6.4 billion lira ($2.74 billion) or 26 lira ($11) per share, a premium of 14 percent to Migros’ close on Wednesday.

** The Arizona Coyotes have a new majority owner after Philadelphia hedge fund manager Andrew Barroway received approval to buy a 51 percent stake in the National Hockey League franchise.

** The Bank of Portugal said on Wednesday that 17 institutions have expressed interest in the sale of Novo Banco, the bank created after the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo in August.

** Verso Paper Corp will have to divest paper mills in Maine and Wisconsin in order to complete its acquisition of NewPage Holdings, the U.S. Justice Department said. ($1 = 2.33 liras) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
