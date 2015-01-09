(Adds Aer Lingus, Silicon Image, America Movil)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** The owner of British Airways said on Friday that Aer Lingus had rejected a revised takeover approach that valued the Irish airline at 2.40 euros per share.

** XL Group Plc will buy underwriter Catlin Group Ltd for about 2.79 billion pounds ($4.22 billion), giving the Dublin-based insurer and reinsurer a bigger chunk of the Lloyd’s of London market.

** Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd’s aircraft leasing subsidiary is in exclusive talks to buy a portfolio of new planes from Dublin-based lessor AWAS for more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Social network operator Facebook Inc said it bought QuickFire Networks, a startup that helps view high-quality video with low bandwidth. The acquisition of the video technology company comes a day after it said in a blog it averaged more than 1 billion video views every day since June 2014.

** Semiconductor company Silicon Image Inc, whose technology helps stream video between consumer electronic devices, is exploring strategic alternatives, including selling itself, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The Swedish Competition Authority has approved ICA Gruppen’s acquisition of Apotek Hjartat from private equity firm Altor. ICA, which is buying Apotek Hjartat for 5.7 billion Swedish crowns ($709.87 million), said the acquisition was expected to be completed on Jan. 15.

** Groupe Eurotunnel, which runs the undersea rail link between Britain and France, is putting its ferry service between the two countries up for sale after a ban on it operating the route was upheld by Britain’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT).

** Thailand’s TCC Holding Co, the largest investor in Berli Jucker PCL (BJC), plans to enter talks with Metro AG to renegotiate conditions of a deal to buy the German retailer’s Vietnam unit after the original sale agreement was rejected by BJC’s minority shareholders.

** Activist investor Nelson Peltz, one of DuPont’s largest shareholders, stepped up his fight to break up the industrial conglomerate, as his Trian Fund nominated himself and three other members to the board.

** U.S.-based flat-rolled steel processor and distributor Esmark is set to take over Serbia’s loss-making Zelezara Smederevo steel mill after submitting the only valid bid, the commission in charge of the privatization said on Friday.

The bid by Esmark Europe, part of Esmark Inc, was the only one of three bids to meet all conditions set by the tender, said Bojan Bojkovic, the head of the commission.

** Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia’s biggest power group, said on Friday it was offering 644.22 million ringgit ($180.91 million) to buy the remaining shares in port operator Integrax Bhd that it does not already own.

** Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Thursday said it sold its 50 percent stake in cellphone company Iusacell back to its joint venture partner Grupo Salinas, paving the way for U.S. phone giant AT&T Inc to acquire Mexico’s No. 3 phone company.

** Slovenia’s state-owned investment firms SDH and PDP and state bank DUTB, which holds bad debt from commercial banks, signed a deal to jointly sell their 91.58 percent stake in national air carrier Adria Airways. No further details on the sale were provided.

** Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual said it had bought a 23.3 percent stake in Kenyan insurer UAP Holdings for $97.6 million.

** Turkey’s Bank Asya, which suffered a run on deposits last year after it became embroiled in a political feud, said it was selling its 40 percent stake in Tamweel Africa Holding for 31.8 million euros ($37.60 million).

** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to sell its LED lighting unit to local firm Epistar Corp in a $26 million deal that will allow both Taiwanese companies to focus on their core business.

** Thailand’s leading polyester producer, Indorama Ventures PCL, said on Friday that its subsidiary would acquire Turkey’s Polyplex Resins Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. from Polyplex Europa Polyester Film for an unspecified amount.

** The EBRD has reduced its stake in Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank to slightly above 5 percent by selling 2.1 million shares, the European development bank said in a statement on Friday.

** Kenya’s Centum Investment Co said it had agreed to sell its 13.75 percent stake in regional insurance firm UAP Holdings to Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual.

** Carlos Slim’s fixed-line and mobile telecommunications company America Movil will spin off a holding company known as Sercotel, according to an announcement in Mexico City’s daily gazette on Friday. ($1 = 8.02 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 3.56 ringgit) ($1 = 0.85 euros) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)