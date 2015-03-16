(Adds WPP)

March 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Gym operator Life Time Fitness Inc said it would be taken private by Leonard Green & Partners and TPG in a deal valued at over $4 billion.

** Endo International Plc said it would withdraw its cash-and-stock offer to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd after Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc increased its bid for the bowel drug maker.

** Royal Bank of Scotland is exploring options for the sale or wind-down of its corporate and institutional banking operations in central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.

** Specialty chemical maker A. Schulman Inc said it would buy privately held Citadel Plastics Holdings Inc for $800 million to expand its specialty business that makes moldable plastics.

** U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive agreed to buy a majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN for 584 million euros ($619 million), gaining a foothold in a TV advertising market where revenues beat the global average and grew 6 percent last year.

** A top-10 shareholder in Holcim said on Monday a planned merger with French rival Lafarge could collapse if deal terms are not renegotiated in the Swiss cement maker’s favor.

** Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM will sell a 65 percent stake in two of its chemicals subsidiaries to CVC Capital Partners for at least 300 million euros ($316 million) in cash.

** Finnish retailer Kesko has agreed to sell loss-making homeware chain Anttila to German investment fund 4K Invest, enabling the company to raise its profit forecast for the year.

** French auto parts maker Valeo is open to acquisitions to bolster its presence in growth areas, Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said on Monday.

** Philippine contractor Megawide Construction Corp said it was interested in taking part in a $1.1 billion government tender to build and maintain a prison north of the capital.

** Owners representing 95.18 percent of shares in Scandinavian music streamer Aspiro have accepted a $54 million offer for the firm from Project Panther Bidco, a company controlled by hip-hop star Jay-Z, according to a press release on Monday.

** Activist Elliott Advisors, the largest individual shareholder in Alliance Trust Plc, is seeking support from fellow investors for a boardroom reshuffle following a phase of unsatisfactory engagement with executives over poor performance.

** Singapore’s anti-trust regulator blocked a takeover for the first time when it provisionally ruled last week that Malaysian IHH Healthcare Bhd’s planned purchase of a local unit of India’s Fortis Healthcare would lessen competition.

** New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd said it paid $553 million for a near 20 percent stake in China’s Beingmate Baby and Child Food Co Ltd, as it looks to boost its presence in the country’s branded dairy industry.

** Barrick Gold Corp may put its Chilean copper mine on the block as the Canadian miner tries to meet an ambitious debt reduction target, the Financial Times reported.

** British advertising group WPP Plc has bid for a majority stake in Dunnhumby, the customer data business put up for sale by Tesco Plc, a person familiar with the situation said. ($1 = 0.94 euro) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)