(Adds Vivendi, Informatica, Bristol-Myers Squibb, PCCW, Gazprom)

April 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Japan’s Canon Inc is unlikely to raise its offer for Swedish surveillance camera maker Axis AB for now but won’t back out of the deal either, despite pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, sources said.

** Ventas Inc, a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT), said it would buy privately held hospital chain Ardent Medical Services Inc for $1.75 billion in cash.

** French media group Vivendi has made a 250 million euro ($275 million) indicative offer for most of Dailymotion, the video-sharing website owned by French telecoms group Orange, a source said.

** Enterprise software company Informatica Corp has received offers from two private equity consortia and is negotiating a sale that could value it at between $5 billion and $6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would invest in Dutch biotech uniQure NV, joining other big drugmakers who have moved to gain a foothold in the promising gene therapy market.

** Gazprom said it plans to sell its 10.52 percent stake in Germany’s natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas (VNG), in line with the Russian company’s strategy to pull back from operations in Europe.

** The Philippines’ Ayala Land Inc said it bought a minority stake in Malaysian property developer GW Plastics Holdings Bhd, expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia in line with its diversification goals.

** Japanese regional lender Tomony Holdings Inc said it is in talks to merge with Osaka-based Taisho Bank, owned 26 percent by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) , helping to keep up momentum for consolidation in the crowded sector.

** Loss-making Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp may spin off its LCD panel business and seek funding for it from the government-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), a source familiar with the plan said on Sunday.

** The board of Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) said on Sunday it has asked its management to decide whether to submit a binding offer for Citigroup’s retail portfolio in Egypt after a due diligence process.

** Total’s rubber and insulation unit Hutchinson aims to expand in Germany and could make acquisitions to do so, the unit’s chief executive told a German magazine.

** Chinese online game developer Shanda Games Ltd said it has agreed to be taken private by Capitalhold Ltd and its unit Capitalcorp Ltd in a deal valued at $1.9 billion. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)