May 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc said it would acquire Rosetta Resources Inc for about $2 billion in stock, highlighting a consolidation being driven by a steep fall in global oil prices.

** Italy’s Exor said it had agreed to sell real estate business Cushman & Wakefield to commercial real estate services firm DTZ for $2 billion including debt.

** Generics drugmaker Mylan NV, which is in the middle of a three-way takeover battle, has said it is unwilling to sell itself to Israeli rival Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, but would consider buying that company down the road, Mylan Executive Chairman Robert Coury told investors last week.

** Brazilian telecom group Oi SA is reconsidering the sale of its African assets as relations improve with an estranged partner, Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said on Monday.

** Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to buy ASG Security and combine it with another home security company it is acquiring, Protection 1, valuing them collectively at about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** South Africa’s Baroka Platinum will offer up to 1.8 billion rand ($150 million) for Atlatsa Resources’ stake in the joint venture Bokoni mine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Monday.

** Finnish home and garden products company Fiskars said it was buying china and glass maker WWRD for $437 million to focus on luxury brands and boost growth in the United States.

** Germany’s third-biggest utility EnBW will make an offer for the assets of insolvent wind park group Prokon, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

** The chief executive of South Africa’s Northam Platinum said on Monday the firm could spend 4 billion rand ($334 million) on shallow, mechanised mines after selling some its stock to black shareholders.

** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has reached a 9.2 percent stake in U.S. online retailer Zulily Inc, after sweeping up shares at rock-bottom prices last week.

** Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp are in talks to expand their technology partnership to fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs), sources said on Saturday, as global automakers face rising costs to comply with stricter emission regulations.

** Dutch retailer Ahold and Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize have begun discussions at the highest level on a possible merger, Belgian newspapers reported on Saturday.

** The Haselsteiner Foundation and Albona Ltd have sold a 24.8-percent stake in property group Conwert to Israeli billionaire investor Teddy Sagi’s Cyprus-based MountainPeak Trading Limited, the Austrian company said on Friday. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)