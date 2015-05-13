(Adds AvaTrade)

May 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Danaher Corp said it would buy air and water-filter maker Pall Corp for about $13.8 billion including debt and then split into two public companies.

** Pipeline giant Williams Cos is scrapping its master limited partnership unit by buying Williams Partners LP for about $13.8 billion, the latest in a series of deals in the pipeline industry aimed at simplifying corporate structures.

** Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi’s Playtech, a provider of online gaming and sports-betting software, has bought currency trading platform AvaTrade, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

** Hang Seng Bank Ltd, a unit of HSBC Holdings , said it is selling a stake in China’s Industrial Bank Co Ltd worth up to 16.8 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) to bolster its capital position and to fund expansion.

** Owens-Illinois Inc, which makes bottles for Corona and Pepsi, said it would buy Mexico’s Vitro SAB’s food and beverage glass container business for about $2.15 billion, as it looks to expand in Latin America.

** Blackstone Group, Hong Kong-based investor PAG and Japanese property firm Hulic Co are among potential bidders for property asset manager Simplex Investment Advisors in a deal that could fetch around 150 billion yen ($1.25 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

** A legal investigation is slowing attempts by Italy’s Erg to buy a hydro-power plant from Germany’s worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Erg’s chief executive said.

** Deutsche Telekom has offered 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) for the 49 percent stake the Slovak state is selling in fixed and mobile operator Slovak Telekom, two government sources said on Wednesday.

** Telecoms company Vimpelcom is in talks with Asia’s Hutchison Whampoa about an equal joint venture for their mobile phone operations in Italy, Vimpelcom Chief Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier said.

** It was one dollar too much for Cablevision Systems Corp . The cable company is planning to pull out of the auction process for the New York Daily News after spending hundreds of hours analyzing a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** RWE is keeping all options open in talks with an unnamed Gulf-based investor, Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Guenther said, adding that this not only referred to the outcome but also to the timing of any deal.

** State-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 40-year deal with GS Energy, selling the South Korean firm a 3 percent stake in an onshore oil concession to develop the United Arab Emirates’ biggest oilfields.

** Buyout groups IK and Nordic Capital are vying for Germany-based wheelchair maker Sunrise Medical in a potential 450 million euro ($507 million) deal, two people familiar with the transaction said.

** Germany’s third-biggest utility EnBW, which is keen to speed up its expansion in renewables, was named as the preferred bidder for insolvent wind farm operator Prokon.

** Thai’s top coal miner Banpu PCL said it was in talks with potential foreign partners to invest in its Banpu Power utility unit, which it wants to spin off and then list in the first quarter of 2016.

** India’s government has approved the sale of shares in state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corp and power producer NTPC as part of its plan to raise $11 billion from asset sales this financial year.

** Russia’s Rosneft is interested in attracting stable domestic investors such as Surgutneftegaz, the country’s third largest oil producer, TASS news agency quoted a source close to Rosneft as saying.

** Indonesian state-owned energy firm Pertamina will disband its oil trading arm, Petral, its chief executive said on Wednesday, in keeping with government efforts to clean up the country’s graft-tainted oil sector.

** German insurer Talanx plans a joint bid with Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki for a controlling stake in Polish mid-tier bank Alior, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Saga Plc’s largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co Ltd has sold an 11 percent stake in the UK insurer via placing, raising gross proceeds of 239 million pounds ($374.5 million), sole bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday.

** Oman’s United Finance Co has invited National Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in a merger and acquisition bidding process, it said on Wednesday.

** The Philippines plans to auction its stake in medium-sized United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) in September and has set parameters, including a minimum capital investment, for the tender, a senior government official said on Wednesday.