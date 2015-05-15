(Adds Penske Corp, Osisko Gold Royalties, TAP, Unibail-Rodamco, Sistema, Alior Bank)

May 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** African investment heavyweight Brait SE will pay $1.2 billion for virtually all of budget clothes retailer New Look, giving it a substantial presence in Britain’s fiercely competitive fashion retail market.

** Circassia Pharmaceuticals, a British company developing allergy therapies, said on Friday it had agreed to buy Sweden’s Aerocrine and privately held Prosonix, two companies focused on asthma.

** Transportation services company Penske Corp is exploring a sale of Truck-Lite Co LLC, in a deal that could value the maker of lighting, wiring harnesses and mirrors for trucks at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Osisko Gold Royalties said on Friday it has no plans to buy Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp and that the stake it has built in the company is purely for investment purposes.

** Portugal has received at least three bids for the struggling state-owned flag carrier TAP in its second attempt to privatise it since 2012, sources said on Friday, as the government prepared to give an update on the process.

** French real estate group Unibail-Rodamco said it signed an agreement to sell a 46.1 percent stake in German shopping centre operator mfi AG to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for 394 million euros ($450 million).

** French financier Romain Zaleski is expected to choose a buyer for his 25 percent stake in Poland’s Alior Bank by the end of this month, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), China’s fifth-biggest lender, is nearing a deal to buy about 80 percent of Brazilian lender Banco BBM SA for about $200 million in what would be the bank’s first overseas acquisition, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** The Philippines plans to bid out by early next year its biggest public-private partnership (PPP) project so far, a $3.8-billion railway project linking the capital, Manila, with southern provinces, a transaction adviser said on Friday.

** Richardson International, one of Canada’s largest grain handlers, is seeking expansion in the United States through acquisitions worth C$100 million to as much as C$2 billion ($1.66 billion), its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Malaysian power firm Malakoff Corporation Bhd said it was open to buying assets from troubled state fund 1MDB, which has delayed a planned IPO of its energy unit several times amid controversy over its huge debt burden.

** Italy’s Banco Popolare said on Friday it had sealed a partnership with real estate companies Hines Italia SGR and COIMA to manage 60 luxury buildings which are part of the bank’s non-core properties.

** SABMiller said it would acquire British craft beer firm Meantime Brewing Company, giving the maker of big name brands such as Peroni and Grolsh, exposure to the fastest-growing part of the British beer market.

** Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, owner of conglomerate group Sistema, said on Friday that he has held talks with tycoon Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications about a joint venture in India. But Yevtushenkov said he had no plans to sell his Indian telecoms unit, Sistema Shyam Teleservices.

** Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc said it had submitted a bid for bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc, which put itself up for sale last year.

** Indonesia’s PT First Media Tbk is looking for an opportunity to sell more of its stake in internet provider PT Link Net Tbk, director Richard Kartawijaya said on Friday.

** Kenya has approved the sale of the government’s stakes in five sugar companies and expects to sell 75 percent stakes in transactions that will be completed in the next nine to 12 months, the Privatization Commission said on Friday.

** Greece is in advanced discussions with China’s Cosco to boost their cooperation in the country’s biggest port Piraeus, the Greek defense minister said on Friday.

** Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said on Friday it had signed an agreement for a possible acquisition of Lafarge’s local cement operations in partnership with Irish building supplies group CRH Plc.

** Thai waste management company General Environmental Conservation PCL (GENCO) said it is selling a 33 percent stake to two domestic firms for around $42 million to grow its biomass power business.

** Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings has improved its offer to bondholders of Kaisa Group Ltd as it tries to seal a takeover of its indebted rival, but the creditors have not decided whether to accept, two sources close to the matter said. ($1 = 1.20 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)