(Adds Google, Sinar Mas and others; updates Deutsche Telekom)

May 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Hewlett-Packard Co has agreed to sell a controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based data-networking business, estimated to be worth more than $2 billion, to Tsinghua Unigroup, a spokesperson for the Chinese private equity fund’s parent company said on Tuesday.

** Deutsche Telekom agreed on Tuesday to buy a 49 percent stake in fixed and mobile operator Slovak Telekom from the Slovak government for 900 million euros ($1 billion), taking full control of the country’s former fixed-line monopoly.

** Philippine conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp have formally submitted bids for a 35.4-billion-peso ($795 million) state contract to develop and operate a toll road project south of Manila.

** Continental AG has bought Elektrobit Oyj’s automotive division for 600 million euros ($677 million) to meet growing demand for electronics and safety technology.

** Shell has received a 464 million euro ($529 million) binding offer for its Butagaz liquefied petroleum gas business in France from DCC, marking the next step in the Anglo-Dutch oil major’s drive to sell downstream assets.

** Investment funds Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners sold a combined 8.5 percent stake in Spanish supermarket group Dia for 408.5 million euros ($457 million) on Tuesday, priced at the bottom end of the target range.

** South African fishing firm Oceana Group said on Tuesday it would acquire the entire share capital of U.S.-based Daybrook Fisheries for $382.3 million.

** French telecoms operator Orange won European Union regulatory approval on Tuesday for its 3.4-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) takeover of Jazztel after agreeing to help a rival enter the Spanish market.

** British oil major BP and China’s Sinopec Fuel Oil are starting a Singapore-based joint venture in ship fuel storage and sales, BP said on Tuesday.

** French utility EDF will propose buying the nuclear reactor business of fellow state-controlled group Areva but it is too early to put a price tag on it, EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said.

Areva Chairman Philippe Varin said following EDF’s declaration of interest in its nuclear reactor business on Tuesday that it would choose the option that makes industrial sense but also enables staff expertise to be maintained.

** Russell Investment Management and China’s Ping An Insurance Group have agreed to terminate their joint investment venture, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

** Troubled Dutch builder Ballast Nedam said on Tuesday it was in talks with several foreign companies about a merger or acquisition of the firm.

** Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said its bid to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc would jointly be financed by Canada’s Amaya Inc .

** Belgium’s Nyrstar, the world’s largest zinc producer, has sold an option to buy its mothballed Peruvian mine in Coricancha to Canada’s Great Panther Silver Ltd.

** Oman’s Al Omaniya Financial Services confirmed its interest on Tuesday to participate in a merger and acquisition bidding process with United Finance Co, a day after Bank Nizwa withdrew its application.

** Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd is in talks to sell a minority stake in its loyalty program joint venture to private equity firms, in a deal that could value the business at about $330 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** China Communications Construction Group (CCCG) is paying $148 million to raise its stake and become the biggest shareholder in developer Greentown China Holdings, as the nation’s property sector consolidates amid tight liquidity and sluggish sales.

** Google Inc and two venture capital firms are investing $15 million in a U.S. tech company that helps farmers maximize their crops based on data gathered by agricultural equipment and shared between growers.

** United Arab Emirates-based National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah made a public offer on Tuesday to buy shares in Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co, according to a bourse filing.

** CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said on Tuesday it planned to offer a portion of its existing shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl to the general public.

** Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas Group plans to merge the vehicle it is using to acquire Asia Resource Minerals Plc with its Singapore-listed unit, Golden Energy and Resources Ltd, an executive said on Tuesday.

** Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd plans to take a 40 percent stake in China’s Huishang Futures in a deal that has won the approval of the island’s financial regulator.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and the Development Bank of Japan are set to take a combined 33.4 percent stake in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, giving them veto power over major decisions, sources familiar with the plan said. ($1 = 0.89 euros) ($1 = 44.52 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)