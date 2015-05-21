May 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** CVS Health Corp, the second-largest U.S. drugstore operator, is nearing a deal to buy pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc for more than $12 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Oil producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said it has agreed to the C$6.50 per share cash offer from Mexico’s Alfa Sab de CV and investment firm Harbour Energy Ltd.

** Permira Advisers LLC, the buyout firm that owns most of Ancestry.com LLC, the world’s largest family history website helping users trace their heritage, is exploring a sale that could value the genealogy website at $2.5-$3.0 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP on Thursday launched a selldown of up to $878 million in railway firm Seibu Holdings, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital will cut its 70 percent stake in Japanese restaurant chain Skylark Co Ltd to less than 50 percent.

** Cadila Healthcare Ltd, among India’s top ten drugmakers, is in late-stage talks to buy smaller rival Claris Lifesciences Ltd for about 34 billion rupees ($534 million), the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing sources aware of the talks.

** Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd has agreed to buy businesses in Australia and Mauritius from South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, paying $300 million to expand its footprint in markets set for brisk growth.

** GE, which announced plans last month to sell $200 billion in GE Capital finance assets, now expects to be largely done with the process by 2016 instead of finishing in 2017.

** Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe said on Wednesday it was ready to talk to Italian holding company Exor to see if there was room to improve its $6.8 billion takeover bid.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Officer Albert Benchimol told employees on Wednesday that a merger with PartnerRe Ltd was still in the best interests of both reinsurance companies, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

** Oman’s United Finance said National Bank of Oman had confirmed interest in participating in a bidding process for a possible acquisition of the company.

** Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA and its partners P2Brasil and GMR Energia jointly sold 100 percent of renewable energy company Latin America Power (LAP) to SunEdison, BTG and P2 said.

** German lender HSH Nordbank could split off a “bad bank” for non-performing shipping loans as part of a plan to create a sustainable business model, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems has agreed to buy Nice Systems’ cyber and intelligence division for $157.9 million as it seeks to boost its presence in this fast-growing market.

** South Korean media company Jcontentree Corp said it would buy the 50 percent stake that it does not already own in the country’s third-largest movie theatre chain Megabox Inc for 152 billion won ($139 million).

** Dubai’s Amanat Holdings said it has bought a 4.14 percent stake in London-listed UAE healthcare firm Al Noor Hospitals from Deutsche Bank for 250 million dirhams ($68.1 million).

** Booker Group Plc, Britain’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, has agreed to buy the Londis and Budgens chains 40 million pounds ($62.2 million) to expand its network of grocery and convenience stores and tap into changing consumer habits.

** Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said it would buy a 33 percent voting stake in the agricultural machinery-making unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd for $25 million.