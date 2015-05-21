(Adds Exor, Emirates National Oil, Dogan, Potash Corp, TAP)

May 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** CVS Health Corp, the second-largest U.S. drugstore operator, said on Thursday it will buy pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc for $10.1 billion to expand in the growing market serving the senior patient population.

** Oil producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said it has agreed to the C$6.50 per share cash offer from Mexico’s Alfa Sab de CV and investment firm Harbour Energy Ltd.

** Permira Advisers LLC, the buyout firm that owns most of Ancestry.com LLC, the world’s largest family history website helping users trace their heritage, is exploring a sale that could value the genealogy website at $2.5-$3.0 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Italian investment holding company Exor said on Thursday it would not raise its $6.8 billion takeover offer for PartnerRe but was willing to negotiate with the reinsurer if its board declared its offer superior to that of rival suitor Axis Capital Holdings.

** Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) went public with an offer to buy out minority shareholders in Dragon Oil, saying talks with a committee set up by the Turkmenistan-focused oil explorer had not yet produced the endorsement it believed its “full and fair” bid warranted.

** Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Thursday one of its units had placed a non-binding bid for the Turkish fuel distribution business of French oil producer Total .

** Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Thursday that he views the company’s stakes in fertilizer companies Sinofert Holdings and Arab Potash Company as “strategic,” but continues to review whether to keep its shares in ICL and SQM.

** The Portuguese government on Thursday picked bids by two Brazil-based aviation tycoons for the next phase of privatisation of the indebted flag carrier TAP, discarding the only offer by a local competitor.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world’s biggest dealmakers, is looking at deals in the energy sector as a selloff in the price of oil makes valuations more appealing, its top executive said on Thursday.

** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP on Thursday launched a selldown of up to $878 million in railway firm Seibu Holdings, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital will cut its 70 percent stake in Japanese restaurant chain Skylark Co Ltd to less than 50 percent.

** Germany’s premium automakers Mercedes, Audi and BMW have teamed up with private equity firm General Atlantic to raise their chances of clinching Nokia’s map unit HERE, two people familiar with the matter said.

A separate source said that each of the three carmakers was prepared to chip in up to 700 million euros ($780 million).

** Cadila Healthcare Ltd, among India’s top ten drugmakers, is in late-stage talks to buy smaller rival Claris Lifesciences Ltd for about 34 billion rupees ($534 million), the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing sources aware of the talks.

** Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd has agreed to buy businesses in Australia and Mauritius from South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, paying $300 million to expand its footprint in markets set for brisk growth.

** GE, which announced plans last month to sell $200 billion in GE Capital finance assets, now expects to be largely done with the process by 2016 instead of finishing in 2017.

** Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe said on Wednesday it was ready to talk to Italian holding company Exor to see if there was room to improve its $6.8 billion takeover bid.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Officer Albert Benchimol told employees on Wednesday that a merger with PartnerRe Ltd was still in the best interests of both reinsurance companies, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

** Oman’s United Finance said National Bank of Oman had confirmed interest in participating in a bidding process for a possible acquisition of the company.

** Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA and its partners P2Brasil and GMR Energia jointly sold 100 percent of renewable energy company Latin America Power (LAP) to SunEdison, BTG and P2 said.

** German lender HSH Nordbank could split off a “bad bank” for non-performing shipping loans as part of a plan to create a sustainable business model, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems has agreed to buy Nice Systems’ cyber and intelligence division for $157.9 million as it seeks to boost its presence in this fast-growing market.

** Kuwait’s Al Ahli Bank will pay $150 million for a 98.5 percent stake in the Egyptian unit of Greece’s Piraeus Bank, using its own cash resources to support a regional expansion drive, it said on Thursday.

** South Korean media company Jcontentree Corp said it would buy the 50 percent stake that it does not already own in the country’s third-largest movie theatre chain Megabox Inc for 152 billion won ($139 million).

** Dubai’s Amanat Holdings said it has bought a 4.14 percent stake in London-listed UAE healthcare firm Al Noor Hospitals from Deutsche Bank for 250 million dirhams ($68.1 million).

** Booker Group Plc, Britain’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, has agreed to buy the Londis and Budgens chains 40 million pounds ($62.2 million) to expand its network of grocery and convenience stores and tap into changing consumer habits.

** Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said it would buy a 33 percent voting stake in the agricultural machinery-making unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd for $25 million.

** The investment arm of Rwanda’s ruling party is selling its 20 percent stake in MTN Rwandacell, a unit of the South African telecoms group.

** South Africa’s biggest insurer Sanlam Ltd will buy a 40 percent stake in a Zimbabwean insurance firm, it said on Thursday, betting on the industry’s growth in a country facing a liquidity crunch and weak domestic savings. Sanlam will pay $11.6 million for the stake in Masawara Investments Mauritius Limited (MIM).