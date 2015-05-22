May 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** French power utility EDF has made an indicative offer for nuclear group Areva’s reactors business, a spokesman for Areva said. Les Echos newspaper, citing sources, said the bid was worth just over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

** Microsoft Corp and Salesforce.com Inc held “significant talks” this spring but failed to agree on a price, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd will ask its shareholders to vote on a merger with Axis Capital Holdings agreed in January, after rival bidder Exor SpA refused to further sweeten its $6.8 billion offer.

** Quest Diagnostics Inc shares jumped to a record high on heavy volume on Friday following chatter on Twitter and elsewhere that the lab testing company may be trying to sell itself.

** The contest for Nokia’s maps business has become a three-way race between German carmakers, a consortium including Uber and Baidu Inc, and a third group including China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd and Navinfo Co Ltd, people familiar with the process said.

** Charter Communications is in talks with Time Warner Cable about a bid that is likely to be well above the $170 per share expected by some analysts, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Hewlett-Packard Co will sell a controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based data-networking business to China’s Tsinghua Unigroup for at least $2.3 billion, forming a partnership designed to create a Chinese technology powerhouse.

** Expedia Inc said it sold its entire stake in Chinese online travel company eLong Inc to rival Ctrip.com International Ltd and others for about $671 million.

** Germany’s third-biggest utility EnBW is offering 550 million euros ($609 million) in cash for insolvent wind park operator Prokon, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Kusterer told journalists on Friday.

** Oil producer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC said it would buy Eagle Rock Energy Partners LP for $474 million in stock.

** Czech electricity producer CEZ has decided not to exercise its option to sell the 1,000 megawatt lignite-burning plant at Pocerady in north-western Czech Republic to its coal supplier Vrsanska Uhelna, CEZ said on Friday. CEZ had an option to sell the plant for over 8 billion crowns ($327.21 million).

** Greek refrigerator maker Frigoglass has agreed to sell its glass business to Nigerian aluminum can producer GZ Industries for $225 million (202 million euros) in an effort to cut debt and focus on its cooler business, it said on Friday.

** Orix Corp and partner Vinci SA are the only firms to have placed a confirmed bid of $18 billion for rights to run Japan’s Kansai International Airport after people involved in the process said four additional companies including Mitsubishi Corp had dropped out.

** HSBC Holdings Plc is exploring the sale of its Brazilian unit after interest in the business stepped up and Santander’s Brazilian arm said it would consider a purchase.

** Malaysia’s Cocoaland Holdings Bhd, a food and beverage company, said on Friday it had received a takeover offer from a unit of Navis Asia Fund.

** Thailand plans to sell government stakes in firms to help reduce debt, the finance minister said on Friday.

** PTT PCL, Thailand’s largest energy firm, has no plan to sell stakes in its oil refineries over the next few years after listing its 36-percent owned Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC) in late 2015, a senior executive said on Friday.

** The largest group of shareholders in Canadian oil producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp is “extremely disappointed” in a C$6.50-per-share takeover bid from Alfa SAB de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd, and will vote against the deal, the investors said on Thursday.

** Steven Witkoff, the New York-based real estate tycoon, has enlisted the help of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc private equity investor Gerry Cardinale in his bid for the New York Daily News, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Italiaonline, the Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, has agreed to take over Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle to create a leading online advertiser.

** Vistra Group, a trust and custodial services provider, said Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia will acquire a majority stake in the company.

** Camel cigarette brand owner Reynolds American Inc’s planned acquisition of smaller rival Lorillard Inc is expected to receive U.S. antitrust clearance as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal said. ($1 = 24.4490 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)