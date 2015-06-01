(Adds KKR, Enterprise Products; updates OM Group, Ferrellgas, Playtech, CVC Capital)

June 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Monday:

** Intel Corp agreed to buy Altera Corp for $16.7 billion as the world’s biggest chipmaker seeks to make up for slowing demand from the PC industry by expanding its line-up of higher-margin chips used in data centers.

** The sale of Portugal’s Novo Banco is likely to end with a duel between two Chinese bidders, which have both presented offers of just over 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), and could lead to a fourth stage involving direct negotiations, sources said on Monday.

** Enterprise Products Partners LP said it would buy pipeline and processing assets in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas from Pioneer Natural Resources Co and India’s Reliance Industries Ltd for $2.15 billion.

** OM Group Inc, a maker of magnetic and battery technologies and specialty chemicals whose sales have fallen for the past two years, has agreed to be taken private by Apollo Global Management LLC for about $1.03 billion in cash.

** Propane retailer Ferrellgas Partners LP agreed to buy Bridger Logistics LLC for about $837.5 million to expand its midstream services business, involving the shipping and storage of oil, giving it a new foothold in the crude oil market.

** Playtech Plc, the online gaming company founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, has agreed to pay about 460 million pounds ($700 million) to buy Plus500, a retail forex trading shop feeling the strain of money laundering rules.

** British American Tobacco has agreed to buy tobacco company TDR from Croatia’s Adris Grupa for 550 million euros ($600 million) to increase its scale in Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia.

** Bermuda-based reinsurers PartnerRe Ltd and Axis Capital Holdings Ltd are embarking on a public campaign this week to convince shareholders of the merits of their $13 billion merger, with their top executives leading the charge.

** KKR & Co and Dubai-based Fajr Capital are close to buying a 25 percent stake in fashion retailer Azadea Group, said three sources aware of the matter, in what would be the U.S. private equity firm’s first Middle Eastern investment.

While the sources would not put a value on the bid by the two firms, the stake being sold by the owners was expected to fetch between $400 million and $500 million.

** General Electric Co has launched the sales process for a roughly $40 billion portion of its U.S. commercial lending assets as a part of its broad retreat from its finance businesses, sources familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

** Bidders are offering from 1.0 billion-1.5 billion zlotys ($266 million-$399 million) for utility PKP Energetyka, a unit of Polish state railways group PKP, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Three Philippine banks said they are considering bids for the government’s majority stake in unlisted, medium-sized lender United Coconut Planters Bank - a deal expected to be worth at least 16.1 billion pesos ($360 million).

** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners is to buy perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas from U.S. buyout firm Advent, betting on a lucrative expansion of the chain.

** Indian generic drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd are among the companies bidding for top Belgian drugmaker UCB SA’s U.S. generic drugs business, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

Lupin and Cipla, which rank among India’s top five drugmakers by sales, submitted first-round offers in late April for UCB’s Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc unit that could be valued at about $1 billion, Bloomberg said.

** The hotel unit of Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding has sold its 50 percent stake in Four Seasons Resort Mauritius to its joint-venture partner Sun Resorts, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said.

** Chinese trainmakers CSR Corp Ltd and China CNR announced the completion of their merger on Monday and named Cui Dianguo, the former chairman of CNR, as the newly formed company’s chairman.

** Australia’s Quadrant Private Equity on Monday said it agreed to buy V.I.P. Petfoods (Aust) Pty Ltd, the world’s largest supplier of chilled petfood, for A$410 million ($314 million), with plans to grow exports to the United States.

** British defense contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc said it would buy Kratos Defense and Security Solutions’ electronics product unit for $265 million in cash.

** Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) and Oman National Investment Corp Holding said on Monday that their respective shareholders had approved the proposed merger of the two companies.

** Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is considering selling some of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a divestment plan to shore up its finances, local daily Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.

** Kuwait’s low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has begun the bidding process for acquiring a 35 percent stake in loss-making state carrier Kuwait Airways, it said on Sunday. Jazeera has submitted a letter of intent to buy the stake, it said, adding that this was expected to be the first privatization by the government that exceeds the $3 billion mark.

** Poland’s biggest insurer PZU SA has submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland’s seventh largest lender by assets, two sources familiar with the matter said, taking another step towards creating its own banking group.