(Adds Petrobras, BASF, Telecom Italia, TAP, Areva, Mobinil, Itaú Unibanco Holding, Volvo, UniCredit Bank Austria; updates Wendy‘s)

June 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is looking to buy more shares in Mylan NV, positioning itself for a possible legal challenge to the generics drugmaker that has spurned its takeover bid, people familiar with the matter said.

The strategy is a sign of Teva’s commitment to its $40 billion bid for Mylan, as the latter presses on with its own $34 billion hostile bid for over-the-counter drug company Perrigo Co Plc.

** Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc is working with financial adviser Qatalyst Partners LP on a possible sale that could be valued at more than $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Indebted Brazilian oil company Petrobras has brought in Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help manage a multi-billion dollar divestment plan and has already contacted major oil companies who might be interested buyers, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** German chemicals group BASF SE is considering a potential offer for Syngenta AG, its Swiss rival which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto Co , people familiar with the matter said.

** Stock Building Supply Holdings Inc and fellow construction materials supplier Building Materials Holding Corp (BMC) said they would combine to expand in the fast-growing south and west regions in the United States.

BMC’s shareholders will receive 0.5231 new shares of Stock Building Supply for each share held and own about 60 percent of the merged entity, which would have an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

** Telecom Italia could raise up to 936 million euros ($1 billion) from the listing of a minority stake in its broadcasting tower unit INWIT, the company said.

** Italian holding company Exor has filed a lawsuit to force PartnerRe to release information about its shareholders, it said on Wednesday, as it moves ahead in a battle to take over the Bermuda-based reinsurer.

** The Portuguese government vowed to press ahead with the sale of airline TAP despite a court ruling on Wednesday to suspend the privatisation.

** The French government said it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group Areva as it gave its backing for power company EDF’s plan to take over its nuclear reactor business.

** Investment firm Cinven said its bid for Slovenia’s largest telecoms provider, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, is only valid until June 10.

Cinven is the only bidder for Telekom Slovenia and has offered up to 130 euros per share, according to Reuters sources, which would value the company at 850 million euros ($945 million).

** Billionaire investor William Ackman’s hedge fund has taken a position in Nomad Foods Limited, a young company created to make acquisitions in the food industry, according to a release made by the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

** Telecoms operator Orange aims to sell shares in its Egyptian unit Mobinil to bring in new investors and increase its stake in its Moroccan subsidiary, as part of expansion plans in North Africa, its CEO said.

** Nomad Foods Ltd is in exclusive early talks with private equity-owned frozen food maker Findus Group about buying its continental European business and the Findus brand, it said on Wednesday.

** Hamburger chain Wendy’s Co will buy back $1.4 billion of shares, including $211 million from Nelson Peltz’s Trian Group, its largest shareholder, in its biggest repurchase program.

** Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Chile’s CorpBanca SA agreed to modify terms of an agreement to merge some of their Chilean operations, seeking to win shareholder approval ahead of a June 26 meeting. The changes aim to speed up the completion of the merger.

** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has no plans to merge with affiliate Samsung SDS Co Ltd, in an attempt to quell speculation that such a deal is in the works to help Samsung Group’s succession process.

** Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Corp is investing $1 billion in South Korean online retailer Coupang as part of a plan to step up its overseas expansion and as it struggles to turn around U.S. carrier Sprint which it bought in 2013.

** Sweden’s Volvo AB is selling 1 million shares in Indian auto firm Eicher Motors in a deal valued at $278 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.

** Lukoil, Russia’s second largest oil producer, has signed a sale-and-purchase contract with Aqua Marina to sell 100 percent of Lukoil Eesti AS, which owns 37 gas filling stations in Estonia, the company said.

** South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd has signed a contract to sell its 11.1 percent stake in Peruvian natural gas transporter Transportadora de Gas del Peru for $251 million, the company said in a statement.

** UniCredit Bank Austria has bought a 45 percent stake in UniCredit Tiriac Bank from Tiriac Holdings Ltd, boosting its stake in the Romanian lender to 95.6 percent, it said.

** Cocoaland Holdings Bhd, a Malaysian snack and candy company, said on Tuesday it had received a takeover offer from new suitor Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Co Ltd that values it at 463.3 million ringgit ($125 million).

** Israel’s Clal Industries is in talks to sell its entire 59.1 percent stake in Hadera Paper Ltd to the FIMI Opportunity Funds, the country’s largest private equity fund.