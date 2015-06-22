(Adds Sequential Brands, Mediclinic International, Bouygues, Anthem Inc, Etisalat, Paladin Energy, Seplat, Telenor; updates Lone Star)

June 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Energy Transfer Equity LP confirmed it had made a $48 billion unsolicited bid for natural gas pipeline company Williams Cos Inc, hours after Williams rejected the offer as significantly too low.

** U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said it is committed to buying Cigna Corp, adding that it had found $2 billion in cost synergies within two years, after the smaller rival publicly rejected the deal.

Anthem’s CEO Joseph Swedish said the company has looked closely at how antitrust authorities would view an acquisition of Cigna and does not see any “substantive” issues.

** Private equity firm Lone Star Funds will buy real estate investment trust Home Properties Inc for about $7.6 billion, including debt.

** European telecoms group Altice has made an offer to buy France’s Bouygues Telecom through its subsidiary Numericable-SFR, the companies said.

Bouygues will hold a board meeting at 1600 GMT on Tuesday to discuss Altice’s offer, a source said.

** South African hospitals group Mediclinic International is buying almost a third of Britain’s Spire Healthcare , entering a market it said was ripe for growth as private players account for a small fraction of the healthcare sector.

** Canada has made a rare exception to its policy of requiring uranium mines be majority-owned by Canadian companies, saying on Monday it has approved an application by Australia’s Paladin Energy Ltd.

** Canadian investment firm Borealis Infrastructure is considering a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) bid for Severn Trent , the Sunday Times reported, two years after the British water utility rejected its previous approach.

** Ireland-based aircraft lessor Fly Leasing Ltd said it would sell 33 aircraft for $985 million this year as part of its ongoing fleet rejuvenation plan.

** Homemaking maven Martha Stewart’s media and merchandising firm Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc is selling itself in a $353 million cash-and-stock deal to Sequential Brands Group Inc.

** Cypress Semiconductor Corp raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $22.25 per share, its latest salvo in a prolonged bidding war for the chipmaker with Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co.

** EU antitrust regulators will this week warn Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Sweden’s TeliaSonera about the adverse impact of their plan to combine forces in Denmark, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s biggest potash producer, may delist its shares and merge with Russian shareholder Uralchem, Vedomosti daily newspaper reported, quoting five sources.

** Japan’s Softbank Corp, together with Bharti Enterprises and Taiwan’s Foxconn, will invest about $20 billion in solar projects in India, in one of the biggest investment pledges to date in the country’s renewable energy sector.

** GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell two meningitis vaccines to Pfizer Inc to satisfy antitrust concerns after its recent acquisition of the vaccines business of Novartis.

** European private equity fund CVC and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek are to buy a controlling stake in the pharmaceutical firm Alvogen, its chairman and chief executive said.

** Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meat packer, has agreed to pay about $1.5 billion for Moy Park Ltd, the British unit of rival Marfrig Global Foods SA, JBS and Marfrig announced on Sunday.

** Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc is at the initial stage of reviewing whether to split itself in two or spin off a business, seeking to reverse its fortunes and take on rival Intel Corp, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Ferrero, the maker of Nutella spread, has offered to buy British chocolate company Thorntons Plc for 112 million pounds ($177.6 million), a rare acquisition by the Italian group.

** South African investment house Remgro Ltd has offered 431.7 million pounds ($686 million) for almost a third of Britain’s Spire Healthcare, it said.

** Israel’s Delek Group said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its 52.31 percent stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings to China’s Fosun International for 1.8 billion shekels ($469.7 million).

** Global miner Rio Tinto has agreed to combine its heavy mineral sands prospects in Mozambique with those of small developer Savannah Resources.

** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Sunday it had signed a raft of investment agreements with top Russian oil producer Rosneft, including a plan to create a joint venture to produce natural gas in the South American country.

** Zijin Mining Group launched a bid for Australian gold explorer Phoenix Gold, the Chinese company’s third planned acquisition of a foreign mining asset in less than a month.

** Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc are looking to acquire wireless telecommunications provider Mobilicity, and the Canadian government is expected to approve a deal with one of the suitors, the Globe and Mail reported, citing copies of two opinion letters obtained from Industry Canada.

** Agility said a unit of the Kuwaiti logistics firm had agreed with a real estate subsidiary of National Real Estate Company to invest $225 million in a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi.

** Air New Zealand has agreed to sell its SAFE Air maintenance business to an Australian unit of Airbus Group for an undisclosed sum, the national carrier said.

** Nigeria’s new government should sell its stakes in joint ventures in the country’s energy industry, the chairman of Seplat Petroleum said, adding his company would be interested in buying, especially in the gas sector.

** Kuoni said it is selling its tour operators, specialists and travel agencies in Britain, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Finland and Benelux to German retailer Rewe for an undisclosed price.

** Mexico’s personal care product maker Genomma Lab said it had reached a deal to sell a controlling stake in distributor unit Grupo Marzam to a private fund for 1.35 billion Mexican pesos ($88.31 million).

** Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates’ former telecoms monopoly, said restrictions on who could own its shares would be partly lifted, opening the Gulf state’s largest stock to foreign and institutional ownership for the first time. ($1 = 0.63 pounds) ($1 = 3.83 shekels) ($1 = 15.2868 Mexican pesos) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)