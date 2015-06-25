(Adds Altice, Aetna, Cinven, Daimler, Johnson Matthey, Mylan, Penn Virginia, Societe Generale, Total, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Bezeq Israel Telecom)

June 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** European telecoms group Altice SA defended its bid for Bouygues Telecom and confirmed it valued France’s no.3 mobile operator at “a minimum of 10 billion euros” ($11.2 billion).

** The bidding war for Integrated Silicon Solution Inc intensified with rival chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp further sweetening its offer to $22.60 per share.

Cypress’s latest offer values the company at about $718 million, compared with $730.5 million offered by Uphill on June 23, based on shares outstanding as of May 1.

** The owner of the Miami Dolphins football team is joining forces with Qatar to buy a controlling stake in Formula One in a deal that could be worth up to $8 billion and inject new leadership into a sport facing falling TV audiences and ticket sales.

** U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc is close to buying rival Humana Inc and a deal could be signed as early as this weekend, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Buyout group Cinven has agreed to acquire German laboratory operator Synlab from BC Partners for 1.7-1.8 billion euros ($1.9-2.0 billion) including debt, three sources familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

** Daimler, the world’s largest truck maker, bought a minority stake in Seattle-based telematics provider Zonar Systems Inc on Thursday, the latest step by established vehicle manufacturers to gain know-how in the area of connectivity.

** Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey Plc said it would sell its research chemicals unit to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for 256 million pounds ($403 million) in cash.

** Private equity funds CVC and KKR are studying a bid for a “meaningful” stake in Endesa, the Spanish subsidiary of Italy energy group Enel, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Enel declined to comment but sources close to the company said it had no interest in selling part or all of its 70 percent stake in Endesa, which is currently valued at around 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion). Endesa also declined to comment.

** European Union competition regulators will decide by July 29 whether U.S. drugmaker Mylan should be allowed to go ahead with its $34-billion hostile bid for Perrigo, the European Commission said.

** Oil and natural gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said it expected to raise $600-$700 million by selling its 45.53 percent stake in its natural gas gathering subsidiary, Eureka Hunter Holdings.

** French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday it had sold a 7.04 percent stake in business consultants Sopra Steria for around 111 million euros.

** British Airways-owner IAG has offered concessions in an attempt to win European Union regulatory approval for its plan to acquire a 25 percent stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus, the European Commission said on Thursday.

** Penn Virginia Corp’s shares rose as much as 23 percent on Thursday following a report that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.

** China’s three largest airline cargo carriers, Air China Cargo, China Cargo Airlines and China Southern Cargo, will merge to form Asia’s largest freight transport company, a senior official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China was quoted as saying in media reports. The reports did not provide a timeline or valuation for the deal.

** South Africa’s second-biggest private education firm Advtech Ltd said it had received an “unsolicited proposal” from a third party that its board was obliged to consider.

** French oil major Total is in talks to sell its gas pipeline in the UK’s North Sea to ArcLight Capital partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on energy infrastructure, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

** Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is eyeing German peer K+S for a possible takeover bid, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.

** Hillhouse Capital Group, the hedge fund headed by Chinese billionaire Zhang Lei, is in talks with existing Xiaoju Kuaizhi investors to increase its stake in the Chinese ride-sharing firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** DS Smith Plc agreed to buy Spanish company Grupo Lantero’s corrugated products business, a move that would help the recycled packaging maker significantly expand its market share in Spain.

The 190-million-euro ($213 million) purchase, including assumed debt, would deliver a return on invested capital in the second year of ownership, DS Smith said.

** Snack manufacturer Orion Corp has submitted a preliminary bid for British retailer Tesco’s South Korean unit Homeplus, the maker of “Choco Pie” said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

** Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners were among seven to eight preliminary bidders for Tesco’s South Korean unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.

** South African iron ore producer Assore said on Thursday it had bought out African Rainbow Minerals’ (ARM) 50 percent stake in the country’s Dwarsrivier chrome mine for 450 million rand ($37 million) to take full ownership.

** Two Samsung Group firms are looking at options to boost shareholder returns on completion of their proposed $8 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said, as the companies seek to overcome opposition from a U.S. hedge fund.

** France’s Vivendi does not rule out increasing its stake in Telecom Italia after becoming the group’s biggest investor with 14.9 percent, CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview on Thursday.

** Indonesia’s Rajawali Group said on Thursday it would want to hold at least 21 percent of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd if the Malaysian firm decides to seek a controlling stake in Rajawali unit PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk .

** Bezeq Israel Telecom, Israel’s largest telecoms group, has completed a deal to take full control of its satellite TV unit YES after the communications regulator determined it would not harm competition in the multi-channel TV market.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

($1 = 12.1177 rand)