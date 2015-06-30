(Adds Pep Boys, Abu Dhabi, Apollo Global Management, Osram, Vivendi, Emerson, Banco de Chile, ConAgra, Centerbridge Partners, CVC, Colt Holding, Banca Carige, Tribunal, Kion; Updates Willis Group, X2 Resources, Sun Life, Cisco Systems)

June 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings said it signed an agreement with Financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co to combine the companies in an all-stock deal with an implied equity value of about $18 billion.

** Vivendi said on Tuesday that it had finalised the purchase of an 80 percent stake in video-sharing website Dailymotion from French telecom operator Orange for 217 million euros ($241.85 million).

** U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co said it planned to spin off its network power business as part of its efforts to focus on high-growth businesses.

** Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack, an auto parts retailer, said it was considering selling itself as it begins a strategic review two weeks after appointing a new chief executive.

** South Africa’s Competition Commission has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that a merger worth 7 billion rand ($575.95 million) between mobile operator Vodacom and fixed line operator Neotel be approved.

** Banco de Chile, one of Chile’s largest banks, agreed last week to buy the credit portfolio of the smaller Banco Penta, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Abu Dhabi may merge its national energy company into another state-owned business to make the company’s crippling debts more manageable and try to turn around its performance, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management and the EBRD will buy Slovenia’s second-largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) for 250 million euros ($279 million), the bank, sale coordinator and the buyers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP is in advanced talks to acquire household cleaning and personal care products maker KIK Custom Products Inc for around $1.6 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** German lighting group Osram has begun talks with potential buyers of its lamps business as it prepares an auction that would allow it to focus on automotive lighting and components, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, said it planned to exit its struggling private label foods business as it seeks to boost profit margins and focus on its faster growing consumer foods segment.

** Global private equity fund CVC and Poland’s fourth-largest power firm Energa have submitted the highest offers to buy PKP Energetyka, an utility arm of Polish state rail company PKP, sources close to the transaction said.

** A Native American tribe in California is looking to make a bid for Colt Holding Co, the 179-year-old gun manufacturer, according to a tribal attorney.

** Italian lender Banca Carige said on Tuesday its board had decided not to accept an offer presented by Banca Finnat for private banking unit Banca Cesare Ponti, and the division would no longer be considered for sale.

** German forklift truck maker Kion has lost in the bidding for Japanese rival UniCarriers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, without citing the source of the information.

** Three bidders have submitted binding offers for Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last year, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday, without naming the institutions.

** Locked in a battle with an activist U.S. hedge fund, the Samsung Group’s de facto holding company sought to win support for a proposed $8 billion merger with a sister firm by pledging to bolster post-deal shareholder returns.

** Japan’s Sony Corp plans to raise nearly $4 billion via new shares and bonds to plough into image sensors as it reinvents itself as a niche component maker, pulling back from consumer goods such as TVs that dragged it into losses.

** Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada’s second-largest independent oil producer, said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its portfolio of oil and gas royalty properties to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for about C$3.3 billion ($2.66 billion).

** Spain’s Banco Sabadell SA has received approval from Britain’s financial regulators for its 1.7 billion pound ($2.7 billion) takeover of Britain’s TSB Banking Group Plc , increasing competition for the UK’s biggest banks.

** General Electric Co said it would sell its European private equity financing business to a unit of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) for about $2.2 billion as the U.S. conglomerate sheds financial assets amid a restructuring.

** Defense firm Saab AB has signed contracts with Sweden worth 8.6 billion crowns ($1.04 billion) for two new submarines and upgrades to two existing submarines, the Swedish company said on Tuesday.

** Celgene Corp launched a 10-year partnership with Juno Therapeutics Inc on Monday, announcing a $1 billion investment aimed at bringing to market Juno technologies that harness the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

** Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it would buy OpenDNS, a privately held cloud-based security firm, for $635 million, the latest move to boost its security business as cyber attacks increase in number and sophistication.

** A cornerstone investor in the initial public offering of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd has offered to sell a stake in the developer worth up to $377 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

** Polish chip board maker Pfleiderer Grajewo SA plans to almost double its share capital by issuing shares worth 1.08 billion zlotys ($288.3 million) at current market prices to finance the takeover of its parent company Pfleiderer GmbH.

** Nigeria’s Oando Plc has agreed to sell a 60 percent stake in its downstream business to a consortium of investors including Vitol for $276 million, the energy company said on Tuesday.

** German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer AG agreed to sell its glass tubing business to Corning Inc and trimmed its 2018 profitability forecast. Gerresheimer said it expected proceeds of about 196 million euros ($219 million) from the sale of the basic tubes business.

** United Airlines said on Tuesday it bought a $30 million stake in alternative fuels developer Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc in a deal designed to meet part of its fuel needs and hedge against future oil price volatility and carbon regulations.

** Indonesia’s PT Great Giant Pineapple (GGP) has offered to buy the remaining 49.49 percent of poultry firm PT Sierad Produce Tbk that it does not own for 395.07 billion rupiah ($29.6 million).

** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in advanced talks to invest in Indian online payment platform and e-commerce firm Paytm, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Australia’s largest supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd is looking for buyers for its up-market Thomas Dux grocery stores, according to a Fairfax Media report on Tuesday.

** New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd said on Tuesday it was planning a takeover of travel and outdoor wear retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd.

** Oman’s Al Omaniya Financial Services SAOG said on Tuesday that it had submitted a non-binding, indicative offer to acquire United Finance Co SAOG.

National Bank of Oman SAOG has walked away from talks to buy United Finance after due diligence, it said on Tuesday.

** Westpac Banking Corp said its venture capital fund had invested an undisclosed amount in U.S. bitcoin start-up Coinbase in the first such deal by an Australian bank in the largely unregulated virtual currency.

** Sun Life Financial Inc said on Tuesday it will buy U.S.-based investment management company Prime Advisors Inc, the latest deal by the Canadian insurer as it seeks to expand its asset management operations.

** German sportswear company Puma SE is selling the rights to the Swedish footwear brand Tretorn to U.S. firm Authentic Brands Group (ABG) as part of its strategy to narrow the focus of its business.

** AT&T Inc, the No.2 U.S. telecom company, said on Monday it had extended the “termination date” of the merger agreement with satellite TV provider DirecTV for “a short period of time”, the second time in two months.

** Microsoft Corp said on Monday that it would hand over its display advertising business to AOL Inc and sell some map-generating technology to ride-hailing app company Uber as it slims down its money-losing online operations.

** X2 Resources, the private equity fund set up by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis, is now in initial bi-lateral talks to buy some of Rio Tinto’s Australian coal assets, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

** Jordan’s Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has emerged as a bidder for German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim’s generics unit Roxane Labs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ($1=0.89 euros) ($1 = 8.25 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 3.75 zlotys) ($1 = 13,330 rupiah) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)