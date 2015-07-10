FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 10, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Royal Bank of Scotland, ICA, Uralchem; updates General Atlantic)

July 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** IAG is set to complete its takeover of Aer Lingus after Ryanair said it would accept the offer and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the British Airways-owner would gain conditional EU approval. It is set to clear the final hurdle and gain EU antitrust approval for the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) bid after improving concessions to ease competition worries, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Royal Bank of Scotland is winding down its Greek operation and is putting its $5 billion shipping loans portfolio up for sale as the group scales back on non-core activities, finance sources familiar with the plans said on Friday.

** Taiwan’s Far Eastone Telecommunications Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley’s private equity unit will buy Taiwanese network TV operator China Network Systems for $2.3 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** InterContinental Hotels Group said it had agreed to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million and might return some of the proceeds to shareholders.

** Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd agreed to sell future output from its Chile mine to Royal Gold Inc for $525 million upfront payment and 15 percent of monthly average gold price at each delivery.

** Royal Dutch Shell’s European supply and trading arm has acquired Morgan Stanley’s European gas and power trading book, the Anglo-Dutch energy company said.

** PTT PCL has signed a franchise deal with U.S.-based fast food chain Texas Chicken as Thailand’s largest energy firm tries to boost its revenue from non-oil businesses amid weak crude oil prices.

** British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said it had bought a Russian distribution and manufacturing business, in line with its strategy of expanding in emerging markets.

** Buyout group General Atlantic will sell its majority stake in Amedes to France’s Antin Infrastructure Partners, the companies said on Friday, in the second sale of a major German laboratory services company in as many weeks.

** Middle market private equity firm HGGC is expected to announce an acquisition of a European automated marketing software company called Selligent for an undisclosed sum, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Malaysian manufacturer Ewein Bhd said it had received local government approval for a majority-owned unit’s proposal to develop into residential and commercial property some 3.67 acres in the northern state of Penang.

** Mexican construction firm ICA expects to sell assets next year for 5 billion pesos ($318 million) as part of an effort to reduce its heavy debt load, Chief Executive Alonso Quintana said in an interview.

** Russia’s Uralchem is negotiating a $1.5 billion loan with lender VTB to purchase Onexim Group’s stake in Uralkali , the world’s biggest potash producer, news agency Interfax cited sources as saying on Friday. ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 15.72 Mexican pesos) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.