(Adds China Chemical Corp, Lagardere, Postbank, BMW )

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Norton antivirus maker Symantec Corp said it would sell its data storage business, Veritas, for $8 billion in cash to a group including Carlyle Group LP and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

** An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has launched a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in Pirelli after taking control of the Italian tyremaker through a deal struck in March.

** U.S. cranes and mining equipment maker Terex and Finnish rival Konecranes have agreed an all-share merger, hoping a combined $10 billion in annual revenues will help them better cope with cooling Chinese and weak European demand.

** Japan’s Sumitomo Life has agreed to buy U.S insurer Symetra Financial Corp for about $3.8 billion, the latest multi-billion deal in the world’s largest insurance market by acquisitive Japanese companies.

** China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Group are in talks over a possible merger, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, as Beijing accelerates a drive to reform the bloated state-owned sector.

** U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips is reviewing its portfolio in Indonesia and may soon seek buyers for a stake in a production sharing block it operates in the Natuna Sea, company and government sources said.

** Ford Motor Co plans to use the low-cost techniques it learned in India to develop compact models for other emerging markets, executives said, copying a strategy used by the Asian rivals that outsell it in the world’s fifth largest auto market.

** Britain’s Just Retirement has agreed to buy rival Partnership Assurance for 669 million pounds ($1 billion) in shares, hoping greater scale and a stronger capital position will help it cope with changes that have rocked its industry.

** Royal Imtech, the Dutch engineering services company, filed for protection from its creditors on Tuesday, overwhelmed by accounting fraud in Germany that triggered three years of operating losses and major asset writedowns.

** Britain’s Pearson should announce the sale of its 50 percent stake in The Economist to Italy’s Exor and the Rothschild family for 400 million pounds ($624 million) as early as this week, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

** French media group Lagardere has agreed to buy airport travel retail company Paradies for $530 million in cash to create the second-largest player in the North American market.

** Private equity firms Palamon Capital Partners and Corsair Capital have jointly acquired Currencies Direct, a provider of foreign exchange and international payment services, in the latest consolidation in the sector.

** The owners of Austrian bank Bawag PSK have not yet finished their strategic review for the future of the lender, with all options still on the table, its chief executive and chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Germany’s Postbank, the retail bank chain that Deutsche Bank plans to divest, is working hard to ready itself for its expected initial public offering (IPO), Postbank’s chief executive told a German newspaper.

** A subsidiary of trading company Pon Holdings, which on Tuesday expressed interested in buying part of bankrupt Dutch engineer Imtech, is being investigated for alleged bribery in the Netherlands.

** German automotive systems and cabling specialist Leoni is working on a takeover, Chief Executive Dieter Belle said on Tuesday.

** Stefan Quandt has asked German regulator Bafin to be excused from takeover rules that otherwise could force him to make an offer to buy the whole of BMW, a spokesman for the Quandt family told Reuters on Tuesday. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)