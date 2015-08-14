(Adds Mylan, General Electric, Peltz’s hedge fund, Carlyle, Sandell Asset Management, ICA)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** General Electric is expected to secure EU approval for its proposed 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for French peer Alstom’s power business, its largest ever deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Jan. 13 instead of Dec. 8 whether to clear FedEx’s 4.4-billion-euro ($4.90 billion) bid for Dutch rival TNT after the logistics companies asked for more time.

** China’s Shenhua Group is among six parties assessing bids for Rio Tinto’s $4 billion thermal coal business, the Australian Financial Review reported.

** Activist investor Nelson Peltz’s hedge fund, Trian Partners, has picked up a more than 7 percent stake in Sysco Corp for about $1.6 billion, calling the largest U.S. food distributor’s shares “undervalued”.

** French shipping and transit company Geodis SA is near a deal to pay close to $800 million for U.S. contract shipping provider Ozburn-Hessey Logistics LLC in what would be the latest in a string of logistics tie-ups this year, people familiar with the deal said.

** Goldman Sachs has sold its controversial Colombia coal mining division to privately held Murray Energy, Murray said on Thursday.

** Carlyle Group LP offered to buy Brazilian specialized assistance provider Tempo Participações SA for up to 718 million reais ($204 million) in what may be the private equity firm’s second deal in the country this year.

** Goldman Sachs is buying GE Capital Bank’s U.S. online deposits, a move that will give the largest U.S. investment bank a more stable source of funding to help it better weather future crises.

** Syndication of a $650m-equivalent covenant-lite leveraged loan financing backing online gambling company 888 Holdings’ acquisition of London-listed Bwin.party has been put on hold until there is more clarity on the M&A process, banking sources said on Friday.

** Swedish telecoms provider TeliaSonera and Norway’s Telenor have offered concessions to try to address EU regulatory concerns about their plan to combine forces in Denmark.

** Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors Inc should consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetize its real estate holdings.

** Mexico’s top builder, ICA, does not plan to sell its remaining stake in airport operator OMA or seek a capital injection, the company’s chief executive, Alonso Quintana, told Reuters on Friday.

** The Rohatyn Group sold its stake in Sharekhan, India’s leading online retail brokerage, to BNP Paribas, according to a source familiar with the deal, marking the latest in a series of exits on a portfolio bought by the private equity firm two years ago.

** Global miner and commodity trader Glencore said it had sold stakes in three mines it inherited through its Xstrata takeover for about $290 million.

** Brazil’s Dayan family, which in June offered to buy out the shares it does not yet own of mid-sized lender Banco Daycoval SA in an offering, adjusted the bidding price to account for a recent divident payout.

** Turkey’s privatization body has canceled a planned sale of two insurance units of state-owned lender Halkbank , the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

** ISS Proxy Advisory Services on Friday recommended that its institutional investor clients vote against Mylan NV’s $34 billion hostile takeover offer of Perrigo Co , saying that it would result in significant dilution. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)