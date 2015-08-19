(Adds Suja Life, Baines Simmons, Cia Siderúrgica Nacional)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Motorola Solutions Inc is in advanced talks to buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd as it looks to strengthen its software and services business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Japan’s Kirin Holdings is set to buy Fraser and Neave’s (F&N) 55 percent stake in Myanmar’s biggest brewer for $560 million, a person familiar with the deal said, in a move that will help it dominate one of Asia’s most promising beer markets.

** Britain’s Air Partner Plc has acquired aviation safety specialist Baines Simmons for 6 million pounds ($9.4 million) to gain exposure to growing demand for air safety advice, the jet charter company said on Wednesday.

** Suja Life LLC said on Wednesday that it had sold minority stakes to Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s merchant banking division and to Coca-Cola Co, which will distribute its organic juices and smoothies.

** Enersis SA, the Latin American arm of Italian power generator Enel SpA‘s, is looking for opportunities to increase its footprint in Brazil as asset prices in the country have fallen, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Swiss group Syngenta plans to divest its premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden operating unit, it said on Wednesday.

** Further writedowns on Austrian oil and gas group OMV’s ailing Samsun gas power plant in Turkey are possible and the facility could be sold, the head of OMV’s downstream division, Manfred Leitner, told Reuters.

** Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it was partnering with investment firms China Broadband Capital and Sequoia China to expand into the Chinese market and find a chief executive for its operations in the country.

** Nomad Foods Ltd, a frozen foods company which gets most of its revenue from Europe, plans acquisitions in the United States where it believes it can find good bargains as consumers increasingly eat fresh foods and shy away from TV dinners, the company’s chief executive said in an interview.

** Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, the debt-laden Brazilian steelmaker, is likely to decide between global advisory firms Rothschild and Lazard Ltd to coordinate the sale of some non-essential assets, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.