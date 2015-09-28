(Adds Nextstar, Vodafone, Burger King, Busch-Holding, Warburg Pincus LLC; Updates Williams Cos, Comcast, Cypress Semiconductor)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Williams Cos Inc agreed to be bought by fellow pipeline operator Energy Transfer Equity LP in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $37.7 billion, including debt, three months after rejecting Energy Transfer’s offer of $53.1 billion.

** Cypress Semiconductor Corp is working on an offer to acquire Atmel Corp, the U.S. chipmaker that agreed to sell itself earlier this month to Dialog Semiconductor Plc , according to people familiar with the matter. Cypress has informed Atmel it believes its offer will be superior to Dialog’s cash-and-stock deal, which was worth $4.6 billion when it was announced on Sept. 20, the people said.

** UniCredit is close to selling 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) worth of bad loans to private equity firm Anacap Financial Partners, a source close to the matter said.

** Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc said it had offered to buy Media General Inc in a deal that would value Media General at $4.1 billion and make the combined company the second-biggest local TV station operator in the United States.

** Oil services provider Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc will sell additional businesses in connection with Halliburton’s pending acquisition of its smaller rival, the companies said in a statement.

** General Electric might sell its Polish business Bank BPH as early as this year, Andrzej Klesyk, head of insurer PZU said.

** Swiss grain trading group Ameropa said it would not go ahead with the sale of German malting barley trader Interbrau GmbH to French cooperative group Vivescia as conditions for the deal had not been met.

** Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol could ask for a delay to his acquisition of a 48 percent stake in AC Milan soccer club, postponing the closure of a deal that was supposed to be wrapped up by Sept. 30, a source close to the talks said.

** Vodafone and Liberty Global have abandoned talks about a swap of business assets in Europe’s converging mobile phone, broadband and TV markets, they said on Monday, having failed to agree on valuations.

** U.S. cable company Comcast Corp said it would buy a majority stake in Universal Studios Japan for $1.5 billion, its biggest investment outside the United States and part of an aggressive expansion of its theme park business globally.

** Barclays PLC is in preliminary discussions with potential buyers to exit from parts of its investment banking business in Brazil, Sky News reported citing people familiar with the matter.

** BG Group said on Monday it had acquired stakes in three exploration blocks off the coast of Canada’s Newfoundland months before its planned merger with Royal Dutch Shell .

** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about $106 billion for SABMiller within days, with an opening offer expected as early as Monday morning, the Sunday Times reported.

** Kraton Performance Polymers Inc, a producer of rubber used in adhesives, coatings and personal care products, said it would buy privately held specialty chemicals producer Arizona Chemical Holdings Corp for $1.37 billion in cash.

** French car maker Renault announced plans on Monday to return to Formula One under its own name next year by taking over the Lotus team, a deal that staved off the threat of administration for the cash-strapped outfit.

** Burger King France’s majority shareholder Groupe Bertrand has started exclusive negotiations to buy French chain Quick, a deal that would make it the second biggest fast food restaurant in France, behind market leader McDonald‘s.

** German vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH bought a 15 percent stake in rival Pfeiffer Vacuum, worth around 145 million euros ($162.37 million), in hopes that robust business from chipmakers and industrial customers will keep its stock rising.

** Kenya will sell a five-year infrastructure bond worth 5 billion shillings ($47.53 million) in October exclusively on mobile phones for the first time, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) said on Monday, as it tries to reach more retail investors.

** Telecom Italia wants to close a sale or merger of its transmission tower arm Inwit by the end of 2015, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Italian phone group is looking at options for the unit.

** China’s most popular ride-hailing app Didi Kuaidi said it has invested in Indian peer Ola, forging a new alliance within a network of companies challenging U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc.

** Gunvor is close to buying a Dutch oil refinery in Rotterdam belonging to Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), industry and banking sources close to the deal told Reuters, as the trading house reinvests funds from Russian asset sales.

** Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is considering buying a majority stake in Sharp Corp’s loss-making LCD business for up to 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion), Japan’s Mainichi newspaper said, without citing any sources.

** Horizonte Minerals said on Monday it had bought Glencore’s Araguaia nickel project in Brazil for $8 million.

** German salt and fertilizer company K+S is examining prospects for takeovers and the development of mines in Australia and Asia, a German newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a company spokesman.

** Australian telecoms company Vocus Communications Ltd said it plans to buy rival M2 Group Ltd for $1.3 billion, further consolidating a sector hoping to benefit from a national broadband network and take on Telstra Corp Ltd .

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said on Monday it has agreed to lead a $60 million investment round in Civitas Learning, an Austin, Texas-based startup that uses data analytics to help universities improve graduation rates.

** Germany’s second-largest steelmaker Salzgitter could one day merge with copper smelter Aurubis, in which it holds a 25 percent stake, Salzgitter’s chief executive told a newspaper.

** Myanmar's state-owned Myanma Petroleum Products Enterprise (MPPE) has agreed to a joint venture with Puma Energy Group Pte Ltd to distribute jet fuel, the state-owned Myanma Alinn daily reported on Saturday.