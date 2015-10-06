(Adds Johnson Controls, Areva, Finmeccanica, Alcatel-Lucent)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Apple Inc supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc said it would buy chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc for $2 billion in cash to expand its portfolio, customer base and end market applications.

** AmerisourceBergen said it had agreed to buy PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings Inc for $2.58 billion from its private equity owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to boost its drug distribution business.

** Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc is in talks to buy industrial battery maker EnerSys, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, is in talks to acquire a stake in a China National Petroleum Corp refinery as well as retail assets, people familiar with the matter said - a deal that would help it sell more of its output to China amid growing competition.

** Brewer SABMiller is said to have rejected an informal takeover offer from ABInBev as too low, a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter said.

** Alcatel-Lucent said on Tuesday it will not sell its undersea cables unit, meaning the strategic business which underpins the global Internet will be taken by Nokia once it completes its acquisition of the Franco-American group. The Finnish firm said in April the 15.6 billion euro ($17 billion) acquisition of network gear maker Alcatel-Lucent as they aim to better compete with market leader Ericsson and low-cost Chinese powerhouse Huawei.

** Google, which has now morphed into holding company Alphabet Inc, is in talks with messaging startup Symphony Communication Services LLC for a round of fundraising, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Movie and television studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is in advanced talks to merge with John Malone’s premium TV cable network Starz, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing sources.

** Founders of Asia’s No.1 budget carrier AirAsia Bhd are sounding out investors to take the company private in a management-led buyout, after its shares took a beating this year following a critical research report, people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. credit agency Equifax Inc sweetened its takeover offer for rival Veda Group Ltd on Tuesday, winning the Australian target’s approval, as the weak Aussie dollar and stumbling share market fuel a frenzy of inbound M&A deals.

** Gaming technology company Playtech Plc said it intended to challenge a Central Bank of Ireland decision opposing its $105-million acquisition of Ava Trade.

** South Africa’s Sibanye Gold has offered to acquire Aquarius Platinum for $294 million, its latest thrust into the platinum sector which has been hammered by falling prices and rising costs.

** Germany’s competition authority on Tuesday approved the takeover of Nokia’s mapping business HERE by a consortium of German premium carmakers.

** Construction group Zech is seen as the front runner to buy the German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services company Imtech, two people familiar with the deal said.

** Diversified chemicals company Superior Plus Corp said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$324.1 million.

** Italian motorway operator Atlantia denied on Tuesday a press report saying it had received binding offers for its 30 percent stake in its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma (AdR).

** French media group Vivendi confirmed that it has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 19.9 percent, in a move that tightens its grip on the Italian phone company at a time of industry consolidation.

** Spanish telecommunications company Euskaltel has changed the terms of the acquisition of fellow cable operator R Cable, saying it would pay fully in cash and at a slightly higher price than initially announced.

** Telecom Italia is not in talks with French rival Orange about a possible tie-up, the head of the Italian phone group said on Tuesday as merger speculation mounts.

** Malta’s largest telecoms operator, GO, has invited banks to pitch for the role of advising it on the full sale of the company, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Former Citigroup Chief Executive Vikram Pandit has taken a stake in London-based currency transfer startup Transferwise, adding to his portfolio of financial technology investments.

** Italian defence group Finmeccanica has signed an agreement to sell its Fata unit to engineering group Danieli , the two companies said in separate statements, without disclosing the value of the deal.

** The French government wants utility EDF and nuclear group Areva, both state-owned, to keep a combined 66 percent stake in Areva’s former reactor building arm Areva NP, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday. Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said late last month it was in talks with Areva about taking a stake in Areva NP, which designs, builds and services nuclear reactors. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)