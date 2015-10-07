Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Bombardier has approached European planemaker Airbus about selling a majority stake in the Canadian company’s CSeries jet, people familiar with the matter said, in a radical bid to prevent its aerospace ambitions being crushed by cash shortages.

Bombardier and Airbus, however, said they had halted talks after exploring certain opportunities.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, launched an improved offer for SABMiller, offering just over 68 billion pounds ($104 billion) for its largest rival to extend its reach into Africa and other markets.

** Diageo Plc, the world’s largest spirits company, said it had sold its stakes in Jamaican brewer Desnoes & Geddes Ltd and GAPL Pte Ltd, the majority owner of Malaysia’s Guinness Anchor Berhad, to Heineken NV for $780.5 million.

** Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his investment firm Kingdom Holding now together own more than 5 percent of Twitter Inc, the prince’s office said on Wednesday.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne fund has emerged as the frontrunner for the acquisition of German utility E.ON’s Norwegian North Sea assets, three industry and banking sources said.

Separately, LetterOne said it did not intend to buy the 33 percent stake in Vimpelcom that Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has put up for sale, the Vedomosti daily reported, citing two sources.

** Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a proposed settlement that she said she hoped would prompt the city’s utilities regulator to approve a plan for Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc to merge.

** Scottish Equity Partners (SEP), one of the early investors in online flight comparison service Skyscanner, has appointed Goldman Sachs to sell 10 percent of the company at a price that may value the startup at 1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion), the Telegraph reported. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)