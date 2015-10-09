(Adds SolarWinds, Macy, SABMiller, M&T Bank, Soriana, NMC Health; Updates Intel)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Brewer SABMiller Plc announced an expanded cost-cutting plan on Friday, stepping up its defence against an unsolicited $100 billion takeover offer from bigger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev.

** Vonovia is talking to shareholders about merger options in the German real estate market, sources said, after Deutsche Wohnen offered to buy peer LEG Immobilien in a 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion) all-share deal.

** New York’s banking regulator on Friday said he had approved M&T Bank Corp’s acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc, paving the way for the merger to be completed on Nov. 1. M&T, based in Buffalo, New York, agreed to buy Paramus, New Jersey-based Hudson City for $3.7 billion in 2012.

** SolarWinds Inc, a U.S. provider of information technology management software to businesses, said on Friday that it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported the company was in talks to sell itself. SolarWinds has a market capitalization of close to $3.5 billion.

** Mexico’s competition regulator, Cofece, said on Friday that supermarket chain Soriana cannot buy 27 of the stores it planned to take over from rival Comercial Mexicana’s operations. Soriana, Mexico’s No. 2 supermarket, agreed in January to buy 160 stores from Comercial Mexicana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.38 billion).

** Macy’s Inc, under pressure from activist investors to spin off its prized real estate assets, said it sold four floors of its downtown Seattle store to private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for $65 million.

** The investment arm of Israeli gas firm Delek Group has acquired a near 20 percent stake in North-Sea focused oil producer Ithaca Energy for $66 million, the companies said.

** Qatar National Bank, Turkey’s Garanti Bank and Fibabanka are interested in an anticipated sale by National Bank of Greece of a stake in its Turkish unit Finansbank, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG will acquire U.S. biotech group Adheron Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $580 million that boosts its pipeline of products to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

** World No. 1 chipmaker Intel Corp will be given the go-ahead from the EU for its $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp, its largest ever deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Latin American mobile service provider NII Holdings Inc is planning to explore strategic alternatives for its Brazilian unit, which operates under the Nextel brand, according to people familiar with the matter.

** A unit of conglomerate China Resources Corp plans to sell minority stakes it holds in 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc outlets around China for 3.3 billion yuan ($525 million), a spokesman for the U.S. retailer told Reuters.

** The London Metal Exchange has made an informal approach to the Baltic Exchange to acquire the entire business, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The promoters of DLF Ltd, India’s biggest listed property developer, will sell their 40 percent stake in the company’s rental business to institutional investors.

** Norway’s Norsk Hydro has signed an agreement with Brazilian mining company Vale for the possible acquisition of Vale’s 40 percent interest in Brazilian bauxite producer Mineracao Rio do Norte.

** Britain’s government said it had sold off another 1 percent of its stake in Lloyds Banking Group, trimming its total interest in the bailed-out lender to below 11 percent.

** Danish freight firm DSV said it had signed an agreement to buy U.S.-based rival UTi Worldwide for $1.35 billion.

** Bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc said it had signed a 1.35 billion pound ($2.07 billion) facility with banks to fund its proposed merger with Gala Coral.

** Telecom Italia’s board meeting will discuss next week giving a mandate to its management to reopen negotiations about its role in broadband company Metroweb, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Indebted Italian house linen maker Zucchi has accepted a binding offer from French investment firm Astrance Capital as it seeks to raise fresh cash and seal a debt restructuring accord with creditors.

** Indonesian investment firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk said it had signed an agreement with conglomerate PT Rajawali Corpora to terminate a deal to buy a stake in taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk, citing volatile market conditions.

** The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved Raiffeisenbank’s acquisition of Citibank’s retail banking and credit card businesses in the Czech Republic.

** NMC Health, the United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Friday it had made an informal cash and share offer to buy rival Al Noor Hospitals Group, sparking a race with South Africa’s Mediclinic International Ltd. Al Noor confirmed it had received an offer from NMC in a separate statement to the bourse, without disclosing details.