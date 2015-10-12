(Adds Northern Rock, Royal Mail, MegaFon; Updates Dell)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its takeover offer for SABMiller to 43.50 pounds per share from the previous bid of 42.15 pounds per share on Monday, as the world’s largest brewer tries to win over its smaller rival to create a global brewing giant producing nearly a third of the world’s beer.

** Computer-maker Dell Inc struck a deal on Monday to buy data storage company EMC Corp for $67 billion, setting a record in the technology industry, as it tries to transform itself into a giant in the fast-growing market for managing and storing corporate data.

** Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab region’s largest lender, is holding preliminary talks to buy National Bank of Greece’s Turkish arm Finansbank.

** Three consortia have submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) of former Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government, drawing in big names including JPMorgan and Blackstone, several people familiar with the matter said.

** The British government said on Monday it would sell the remainder of its stake in Royal Mail, bringing to an end its ownership of a postal service that it started privatising in controversial fashion in 2013.

** Office supplies retailer Staples Inc has agreed with the Federal Trade Commission to extend the review period for its $6.3 billion takeover of Office Depot Inc.

** Glencore plans to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to reduce a debt burden accumulated in an asset buying spree that has shaken confidence in the Swiss-based firm.

** South Korea’s CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment conglomerate, said it is considering a bid for MBK Partners’ controlling stake in water purifier firm Coway Co Ltd - a deal that is expected to be worth more than $2 billion.

** Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon said on Monday it was buying an almost 50 percent stake in the owner of a landmark office building in the centre of Moscow for around $282 million.

** Austrian oil and gas company OMV will sign an agreement to extend its cooperation with plastics maker Borealis until 2028, OMV said on Monday.

** TUI Group, the world’s largest leisure tourism group, said it sold its British hotel booking website LateRooms in early October to focus on its main package holiday business.

** Polish chipboard maker Grajewo wants to raise 900 million zlotys ($242 million) from a new share issue to help take over its German parent Pfleiderer and cut debt, Grajewo said on Monday.

** Aircraft maker Boeing Co acquired Peters Software, a provider of pilot training software based in Cologne, Germany. Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. Peters Software and its team of about 20 full-time employees joined Boeing.

** Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is consolidating its aircraft engine manufacturing units, an executive at one of the units said, as part of a wider restructuring of the state-owned aerospace and defense company aimed at boosting competitiveness.

** Allianz Capital Partners has sold its majority stake in vending machine operator Selecta to buyout group KKR ,which two people familiar with the deal said that it got only a small purchase price.

** Portugal’s largest construction firm, Mota-Engil , has decided to delist its African unit Mota-Engil Africa from the Amsterdam bourse, and to carry out a share offering, it said.

** Foreign investors started buying India’s state bonds on Monday for the first time after the central bank said last month it would allow up to 500 billion rupees ($7.72 billion) in staggered investments until March 2018.

** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it is buying Swedish online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from private equity firm Segulah IV LP in a deal valued at around 235 million euros ($267 million).