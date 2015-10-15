(Adds Bank of Nova Scotia)

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** China’s three main telecom operators China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Mobile Ltd have agreed to consolidate towers and related assets worth 213.9 billion yuan ($33.71 billion) into a jointly owned firm as the carriers aim to centralize operations and reduce duplication of telecoms infrastructure on the mainland.

** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it agreed to exclusively license and collaborate with Five Prime Therapeutics Inc to develop and commercialize Five Prime’s antibody program in the treatment of cancer.

** Spanish oil major Repsol said it would sell assets worth 6.2 billion euros ($7.1 billion) and cut its exploration and production investments by around 40 percent by 2020 to pay back debt and ensure its dividend.

** Bank of Nova Scotia said it would buy JPMorgan & Chase Co’s Canadian credit card portfolio associated with Sears Canada Inc, a month ahead of the expiry of the servicing agreement by the U.S. bank.

** China Construction Bank (CCB) is in talks to buy UK firm Metdist Trading Ltd, which would give China’s second-largest lender by assets access to top-tier trading on the London Metal Exchange, two metal industry sources said.

** Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp said it would buy France’s Montupet for 771 million euros ($915 million) in a deal that would boost its exposure to manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Peugeot .

** Kerry has agreed to spend $735 million to buy three U.S. firms to boost its flavoring, beverage and health product lines, adding around $300 million in annual revenue, the Irish food company said.

** Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco has agreed the sale of 14 development sites to a fund and clients advised by the real estate investment manager Meyer Bergman for 250 million pounds ($386.8 million) as part of its property retrenchment.

** French seed group Vilmorin and German peer KWS SAAT said they had signed a long-term licensing agreements with Syngenta to use the Swiss chemical group’s genetically modified (GMO) corn traits.

** Shareholders in Polish coal miner Bogdanka signaled their willingness to allow a takeover of the company by power group Enea by rejecting a plan to limit new shareholders’ rights.

** Japan’s third largest convenience store operator FamilyMart Co is buying out smaller rival UNY Group Holdings Co through a share swap deal worth $1.4 billion that would create Japan’s second-biggest convenience store operator by sales after Seven & I Holdings Co.

** Chinese asphalt producer Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co said it had signed a $300 million initial deal with Russian Helicopters to jointly sell 100 helicopters in China for civilian use over the next 10 years.

** Hungarian filmmaker and entrepreneur Andrew G. Vajna, a close associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has agreed to buy the country’s second-largest television company TV2 Group, TV2 said in a statement on its website.

** German vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH has hiked its stake in rival Pfeiffer Vacuum to 27.2 percent from 15 percent, Pfeiffer said in a regulatory statement.

** Danish hearing aid and headset producer GN Store Nord has struck a deal with Australia-based Cochlear Ltd to develop so-called bimodal hearing solutions, GN said in a statement.

** An Australian regulator raised antitrust concerns over a planned $6.5 billion takeover by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management of freight firm Asciano Ltd, potentially jeopardizing the country’s biggest inbound deal in four years.

** Swiss telecommunications provider Swisscom said the Swiss Competition Commission (ComCo) had approved its plans to launch a joint online marketplace with retail group Coop.