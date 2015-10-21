FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 21, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Western Digital, Verbund, Deutsche Telekom and Fortress Investment; updates Lam Research, Merlin Entertainments and American Tower Corp)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp said it would buy SanDisk Corp for about $19 billion, giving it better access to flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and mobile devices.

** Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research agreed to buy rival KLA-Tencor Corp in a deal valued at about $10.6 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions in the chip industry.

** Austrian hydropower-focused utility Verbund said it was looking at selling its Mellach gas-fired power plant near the southeastern city of Graz.

** Deutsche Telekom is looking at a number of options for its T-Mobile Netherlands division, including a sale and an asset swap, a person familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group has entered into exclusive talks to buy a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) portfolio of Italian house loans from Barclays , two sources close to the matter said.

** Slovakia’s bid for more control over utility Slovenske Elektrarne, in which Italy’s Enel is selling its 66 percent, need not involve buying more shares, Economy Minister Vazil Hudak indicated.

** Intel Corp said it might invest up to $5.5 billion in manufacturing semiconductors in China, stepping up efforts to improve ties with Beijing as it seeks new revenue streams while demand for its core computer processing chips falters.

** Syngenta Chief Executive Mike Mack is stepping down as head of the Swiss agrochemicals group just two months after the company spurned a $47 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival Monsanto.

** Electra Private Equity again urged shareholders to reject a bid by activist investor Edward Bramson to join its board as part of a management shake-up.

** The National Bank of Hungary wants to take a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange and list stakes in state-owned companies and seek better market access for privately held ones, a top central banker was reported as saying.

** Reliance Capital Asset Management said it would buy Goldman Sachs’ fund management unit in India for $37.5 million, marking the latest exit by a foreign fund manager.

** One of two Indonesian government-owned companies, miner Aneka Tambang or aluminum producer PT Inalum, should buy the stake that Freeport-McMoran plans to divest in its Indonesian unit, the country’s state-owned enterprise minister said.

** Novartis has broadened its immuno-oncology pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and through licensing agreements with small drug developers Xoma and Palobiofarma.

** American Tower Corp said it has agreed to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion).

** Shareholder adviser Glass Lewis recommended that investors in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen back a merger proposed by peer Vonovia, rather than a move by Deutsche Wohnen to buy LEG Immobilien.

** A consortium comprising Malaysian builder UEM Group Bhd and a construction arm of South Korean giant Samsung Group is expected to win a 3.4 billion ringgit ($795 million) contract for work on a Kuala Lumpur skyscraper project dubbed KL118, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.