(Adds Hamleys, KeyCorp, Safran and others; updates Pfizer, Vivacom, Telecom Italia)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Botox maker Allergan Plc and Pfizer Inc said on Thursday that they were in early, friendly talks to create the world’s largest drugmaker, a deal that would potentially set up Pfizer to take advantage of Ireland’s lower tax rates.

** MGM Resorts International, under pressure from a shareholder, said it would form a publicly traded real estate investment trust comprising 10 of its properties.

** Chinese footwear retailer C.banner International Holdings said on Thursday it would buy iconic British toy store chain Hamleys for 100 million pounds ($153 million) in cash.

** Cleveland-based KeyCorp is in advanced talks to buy Buffalo-based First Niagara Financial Group Inc, according to sources familiar with the matter, the latest example of a consolidation push among regional U.S. banks.

** French aerospace and defense group Safran is considering a potential sale of its Morpho Detection unit, four sources told Reuters on Thursday, triggered by an unsolicited approach from an industrial player.

** The Hungarian government said it raised around 75 billion forints ($265 million) on Thursday from the sale of its 5 percent stake in the country’s biggest lender OTP Bank , confirming an earlier Reuters report.

** Italy’s energy authority has valued high-voltage power line assets belonging to the Italian railways, which power grid company Terna is in talks to buy, at 674 million euros.

** Megafon , Russia’s second-biggest mobile network operator, plans to put its 14,000 masts across Russia into a wholly owned subsidiary with a view to selling it off, the company said.

** Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA’s board of directors approved a proposal by investment firm LetterOne Group to inject up to $4 billion in the company if it merges with rival TIM Participações SA, a Brazilian newspaper reported.

** A deal to sell Bulgaria’s leading telecoms operator Vivacom is likely to be concluded next month, sources familiar with the process said on Thursday.

** Canada’s Bombardier Inc said the Quebec government will invest $1 billion in its struggling C Series jet program.

** Telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel has become the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia behind Vincent Bollore’s Vivendi, giving two French billionaires sway over the future of Italy’s biggest carrier.

** France’s largest dairy cooperative Sodiaal and Cooperative Laitiere de Haute-Normandie (CLHN) said they were considering a merger, a move which comes at a time when farmers are struggling with falling prices and oversupply.

** Australia’s Qube Holdings Ltd, a logistics services provider, has taken a near 20 percent stake in freight firm Asciano Ltd, potentially blocking a bid from a large Canadian rival, a source familiar with the transaction said.

** Conglomerate Lotte Group will acquire Samsung Group’s chemical businesses for more than 3 trillion won ($2.63 billion), South Korea’s Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

** Health Insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc is nearing a deal to buy Helios for more than $1.6 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Australian casino company Crown Resorts Ltd said it has bought a fifth of Nobu, valuing the high-end restaurant and hotel chain part-owned by movie star Robert De Niro at half a billion dollars.

** Two influential U.S. senators called for close scrutiny of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s plan to buy Rite Aid Corp for $9.4 billion, a deal that would unite two of the three biggest U.S. drugstore chains.

** Korea Development Bank (KDB), the main creditor of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd , said it wants to sell its controlling stake in Daewoo as soon as possible.

** Foreign companies are in talks to buy a stake of up to 24 percent in the Bina refinery in India’s Madhya Pradesh state which is jointly owned by Bharat Petroleum Corp and Oman’s state oil firm, BPCL’s chairman told Reuters.

** European private equity house PAI Partners is working with Credit Suisse to sell French bottle-top maker Global Closure Systems, a business it has held for a decade, three sources said.

** The head of National Australia Bank’s (NAB) British arm, Clydesdale, said it could be a takeover target or lead consolidation among UK “challenger” banks after it is separated and floated in four months.

** Brookfield Property Partners LP said it sold a 44 percent stake in its $4.5 billion development on Manhattan’s west side to the Qatar Investment Authority in a project it said would be worth almost double that when completed.

** Merging video game providers Ubisoft and Gameloft is not on the agenda, Yves Guillemot, head and co-founder of Ubisoft told Les Echos newspaper.

** Consolidation in Poland’s power industry is unavoidable as the country needs stronger companies to compete in a wider European market, the chief executive of Poland’s third-biggest power producer Enea was quoted as saying.

** The private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) is mulling a potential sale of Marketwired LP, a company that distributes press releases, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)