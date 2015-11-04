(Adds China Telecom Corp, Natixis, Fibabanka, Webhelp; updates Uralsib Bank)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a further week in order to finalize shareholder support for the deal.

** Lockheed Martin Corp said it expects to close its $9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp on Friday, now that it has received final regulatory approval from China.

** Monsanto Co’s Climate Corp will sell its Precision Planting farm equipment business to Deere & Co for an undisclosed sum, a move that underscores how turmoil in the agriculture sector has made it ripe for consolidation.

** Mylan received U.S. antitrust approval for its hostile bid for Irish-based generic drugmaker Perrigo Co under the condition Mylan sells seven drugs to Alvogen Group Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

** A unitholder in natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP, John Fox, came out in opposition to a proposed $15.6 billion takeover by Marathon Petroleum Corp , saying it would lead to a big cut in cash distributions to unitholders.

** BlackRock Inc said it was still in negotiations with potential buyers for its office tower in Singapore, after local developer CapitaLand ended talks with parties on a prospective deal reported to be worth as much as $2.9 billion.

** French investment bank Natixis announced plans to acquire Spanish financial advisory firm 360 Corporate Finance as part of a plan to grow by focusing on businesses with low capital consumption.

** Insurance-focused outsourcing company Xchanging Plc said U.S.-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC had dropped out of a race to potentially acquire the company. Xchanging said last month that it had reached an agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer with Capita Plc, valuing Xchanging at 412 million pounds ($635 million).

** Turkey’s Fibabanka has joined the ranks of banks interested in buying HSBC’s Turkish unit, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, a business that is also being considered by ING Group.

** China Telecom Corp has joined a list of companies interested in purchasing a majority stake in Serbia’s biggest telecom provider, a government official said.

** Three investment firms are vying to buy French call center operator Webhelp in a deal which could value the business at around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera has hired investment bank UBS to advise it on a planned sale of its businesses in the region it calls Eurasia, UBS said on its website. The businesses have a combined book value of around 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.3 billion), Telia said.

** Sweden’s Tele2 and state-controlled Kazakhtelecom said they would combine their mobile businesses in Central Asia’s biggest economy, a highly competitive market.

** Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, Thailand’s third largest lender, said it has received a license from Vietnam’s central bank to open a full branch in Ho Chi Minh City as part of its expansion into one of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing markets. SCB will spend $45.77 million to buy the stake, and the new branch is expected to be set up by early 2016, the statement said.

** Russian businessman Vladimir Kogan has acquired 82 percent of Uralsib Bank’s shares as part of a central bank plan to avert bankruptcy at the top-30 Russian lender, the bank said.