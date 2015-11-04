FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 4, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds China Telecom Corp, Natixis, Fibabanka, Webhelp; updates Uralsib Bank)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a further week in order to finalize shareholder support for the deal.

** Lockheed Martin Corp said it expects to close its $9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp on Friday, now that it has received final regulatory approval from China.

** Monsanto Co’s Climate Corp will sell its Precision Planting farm equipment business to Deere & Co for an undisclosed sum, a move that underscores how turmoil in the agriculture sector has made it ripe for consolidation.

** Mylan received U.S. antitrust approval for its hostile bid for Irish-based generic drugmaker Perrigo Co under the condition Mylan sells seven drugs to Alvogen Group Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

** A unitholder in natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP, John Fox, came out in opposition to a proposed $15.6 billion takeover by Marathon Petroleum Corp , saying it would lead to a big cut in cash distributions to unitholders.

** BlackRock Inc said it was still in negotiations with potential buyers for its office tower in Singapore, after local developer CapitaLand ended talks with parties on a prospective deal reported to be worth as much as $2.9 billion.

** French investment bank Natixis announced plans to acquire Spanish financial advisory firm 360 Corporate Finance as part of a plan to grow by focusing on businesses with low capital consumption.

** Insurance-focused outsourcing company Xchanging Plc said U.S.-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC had dropped out of a race to potentially acquire the company. Xchanging said last month that it had reached an agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer with Capita Plc, valuing Xchanging at 412 million pounds ($635 million).

** Turkey’s Fibabanka has joined the ranks of banks interested in buying HSBC’s Turkish unit, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, a business that is also being considered by ING Group.

** China Telecom Corp has joined a list of companies interested in purchasing a majority stake in Serbia’s biggest telecom provider, a government official said.

** Three investment firms are vying to buy French call center operator Webhelp in a deal which could value the business at around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera has hired investment bank UBS to advise it on a planned sale of its businesses in the region it calls Eurasia, UBS said on its website. The businesses have a combined book value of around 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.3 billion), Telia said.

** Sweden’s Tele2 and state-controlled Kazakhtelecom said they would combine their mobile businesses in Central Asia’s biggest economy, a highly competitive market.

** Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, Thailand’s third largest lender, said it has received a license from Vietnam’s central bank to open a full branch in Ho Chi Minh City as part of its expansion into one of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing markets. SCB will spend $45.77 million to buy the stake, and the new branch is expected to be set up by early 2016, the statement said.

** Turkey’s Fibabanka has joined the ranks of banks interested in buying HSBC’s Turkish unit, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, a business that is also being considered by ING Group.

** Russian businessman Vladimir Kogan has acquired 82 percent of Uralsib Bank’s shares as part of a central bank plan to avert bankruptcy at the top-30 Russian lender, the bank said.

$1 = 8.57 Swedish crowns $1 = 1.39 Singapore dollars $1 = 0.65 pounds Compiled by Manish Parashar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.