FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s biggest brewer, launched its $100 billion-plus offer for nearest rival SABMiller on Wednesday and agreed to sell the latter’s stake in U.S. venture MillerCoors to help win regulatory approval.

** Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel , rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition.

** Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said it would acquire ICAP Plc’s global hybrid voice broking and information business for about 1.11 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) in stock in a reverse takeover deal.

** U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Anadarko Petroleum Corp has approached Apache Corp with a potential acquisition as low crude oil prices prompt companies to seek merger partners, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Surbana Jurong Private Ltd, a Singapore-based urban planning consultancy, said it had signed two deals valued at $69.2 million in total to increase its exposure outside the city-state and capitalise on growing urbanisation in emerging markets.

** Aquila Capital has agreed to acquire Smaakraft AS, the operator and developer of small-scale hydropower plants in Norway, from a group of Norwegian utilities, the Hamburg-based asset manager said on Tuesday.

** Osram’s chief executive said finding the right owner for the traditional light bulbs business it is selling was more important than the price.

** Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday raised the cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP , the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400 million to $1.07 billion.

** Ambev SA, the Brazilian unit of Belgium’s Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the Canadian rights to beer and cider brands owned by Canada’s Mark Anthony Group for $350 million.

** Dell Inc’s $67 billion offer to buy data storage company EMC Corp could be derailed by a tax bill of up to $9 billion, technology news website Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.