(Adds Xchanging, NCR Corp, Barrick Gold, Perrigo, Beltone Financial, Pininfarina, IAG, Warburg Pincus)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp made an unsolicited bid to buy Angie’s List Inc for about $512 million in cash, nearly a month after an activist investor urged the reviews website operator to explore strategic alternatives.

** Italian builder Salini Impregilo said it had agreed to buy family-owned U.S. construction group Lane Industries in a transaction valued at around $406 million, net of adjustments to be defined at closing.

** Outsourcing company Xchanging Plc, which has already accepted a takeover offer from Capita Plc, has received a proposal from U.S.-based Computer Sciences Corp that values the company at about 421 million pounds ($640 million).

** NCR Corp, one of the world’s biggest makers of automated teller machines, said that private equity firm Blackstone Group LP would invest $820 million in the company to receive a 17 percent stake.

** Barrick Gold Corp said it will sell its stake in four non-core assets in Nevada for $720 million, putting the Canadian mining firmly on track to meet its 2015 debt-reduction target amid a multi-year slump in gold prices.

** Perrigo Company Plc, the Irish-based generic drugmaker trying to fend off a hostile bid by Mylan NV, held unsuccessful talks to acquire Endo International Plc in an all-stock deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Italian car designer Pininfarina said it expects to reach a deal to be acquired by Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra in the next few weeks.

** Shareholders in Beltone Financial have agreed to sell 97.3 percent of shares in the financial services company to Orascom Telecom Media and Technology and investment bank Act Financial, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** British Airways-owner IAG is not in talks with Finnair, it said, denying a report in a Finnish newspaper that had fuelled speculation it might take a stake in the Finnish airline.

** U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus is looking to bid for Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile Netherlands division, exploiting the industry experience of two of its senior partners, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co agreed on Wednesday to take over smaller refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu in a deal worth about $4 billion that will create Japan’s second-biggest refiner by capacity.

** Austria’s AMS is not sitting still after a previous merger fell apart in the early days of what is now an industry- wide consolidation trend that has gripped many bigger players, the company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

** State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) is expected to soon close the sale of a 15 percent stake mainly to foreign investors ahead of a planned up to $20 billion IPO in Hong Kong in 2016, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Brazilian drugstore chain Brasil Pharma SA has sold a money-losing subsidiary to a local investment firm for 44 million reais ($12 million), in an effort to return to profitability and cut debt.

** A Hong Kong-based unit of China’s Jinchuan Group is hunting globally for quality copper and nickel assets, leveraging its access to capital at a time when Western rivals are finding it hard to secure finance, its chief executive said.