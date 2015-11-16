(Adds Liberty Global, Constellation Brands, Ebix, Tata Steel)

** Marriott International Inc will buy Sheraton owner Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc in a $12.2 billion deal to create the world’s largest hotel chain.

** Liberty Global Plc offered to buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc in a 3.6 billion pound ($5.5 billion) deal that will unite the two John Malone-backed companies and extend Liberty’s reach in the Caribbean.

** Media General rejected Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc’s $4.1 billion takeover offer, saying it significantly undervalued the company, but left the door open for a deal.

** Constellation Brands Inc said it will buy Sculpin IPA-owner Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits for about $1 billion to enter the fast-growing craft beer market, in what will be its biggest acquisition since 2012.

** Insurance software maker Ebix Inc said it made a 450 million-pound takeover approach for Xchanging Plc, making it the latest company to show an interest in the provider of services to the insurance industry.

** Several parties are interested in a Britain-based Tata Steel unit that makes construction products as the steelmaker cuts costs and restructures its business amid a surge in Chinese exports to its markets, a union said.

** Nigeria’s Oando Plc plans to seek shareholder approval next month to raise up to 80 billion naira ($402 million) through a rights issue and to spin off power and gas subsidiaries, the energy firm said on Monday.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it had reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 13 percent during the third quarter, paring a successful investment it made during the height of the global financial crisis.

** Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said it would buy commodities trading platform Trayport from BGC Partners Inc and GFI Group Inc for about $650 million in stock.

** South African fixed-line phone company Telkom is yet to make an offer to buy control of mobile operator Cell C , its chief executive said on Monday, denying a report the company has had a $972 million bid rejected.

** Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said it would sell its 68.42 percent stake in Sunoco LLC, which distributes motor fuel, to convenience store operator Sunoco LP for about $2.23 billion.

** Norway’s Det norske oljeselskap has agreed to buy Premier Oil’s Norwegian business in a $120 million cash deal.

** Japan’s largest oil refiner JX holdings Inc is in talks to merge with rival TonenGeneral Sekiyu, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, potentially creating a company that will control more than half of a market in long-term decline.

** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America’s largest exchange operator, said on Friday it made a non-binding offer for Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, valuing the Brazilian securities clearing house at about 10 billion reais ($2.6 billion).

** Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Monday it would raise its stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos to as much as 80 percent and would then list it on the Milan bourse next year.

** Australian rail and ports giant Asciano Ltd said it would allow Qube Holdings Ltd to conduct due diligence after it made an informal $6.3 billion takeover offer just above a rival bid from Brookfield Asset Management Inc .

** Eight investment banks including HSBC and India’s ICICI Securities and SBI Capital have submitted bids to manage a 10-percent stake divestment in Indian state-owned Coal India Ltd, IFR reported, citing a person close to the deal.

** Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc, which have agreed to merge, are in talks with wholesaler Essendant Inc to transfer about $600 million of corporate contracts to satisfy U.S antitrust concerns, the Wall street Journal reported.

** Two bidders remain in the race to purchase General Electric Co’s Japanese commercial lending business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s private equity arm and buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP have agreed to acquire facility management company GCA Services Group Inc from Blackstone Group LP, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Aberdeen Asset Management is likely to make four or five smaller acquisitions in 2016, its chief executive said on Monday, once a downturn in its key Asian and emerging markets ends.

** Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) signed an agreement to own and develop logistics real estate in South Korea with warehousing developer e-Shang, with planned initial investments of $500 million.

** Israeli semiconductor designers Mellanox Technologies Ltd and EZchip Semiconductor Ltd will agree as early as Monday to amend their deal to allow EZchip to seek other suitors, according to people familiar with the matter.