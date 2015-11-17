Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** John Malone-backed Liberty Global Plc offered to buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc for 3.6 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) to extend its reach in the Caribbean.

** UBS’s Italian wealth management arm is to buy Santander Private Banking (SPB Italia), a unit of Spanish bank Santander in Italy which manages 2.7 billion euros in assets, the Swiss banking group said on Tuesday.

** PFZW, a Dutch pension fund with 161 billion euros ($172 billion) of assets under management, said on Tuesday it would sell down investments in companies with relatively high carbon dioxide emissions.

** Kirkland Lake Gold Inc agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian gold miner St Andrew Goldfields Ltd in an all-share deal valued at around C$178 million ($133.5 million) to create a mid-sized, Ontario-focused gold producer.

** Australia’s competition chief said he would “no doubt” investigate a $6.3 billion offer for port and rail giant Asciano Ltd from rival Qube Holdings Ltd, undermining Qube’s assurances of an easy ride with regulators.

** Chinese transport conglomerate China Merchants Group is in talks to acquire logistics group Sinotrans & CSC in the latest deal in the country’s state sector, financial magazine Caixin reported late on Monday.

** China’s state-run grain trader COFCO does not plan to increase its 51 percent stake in Dutch grain giant Nidera, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Russia will sell its last large oilfield in West Siberia early next year, a Natural Resources Ministry official said, in an auction that could fetch as much as $1 billion.

** Australian heavy engineering firm Civmec Ltd said it planned to buy the shipbuilding assets of domestic rival Forgacs Engineering Pty Ltd, aiming to benefit from an expected rush of government defense contracts.

** WS Atkins, the British engineering consultancy designing the Riyadh Metro, said on Tuesday it would buy the nuclear services division of EnergySolutions for $318 million (206 million pounds) to help boost its capabilities in nuclear decommissioning.

** Raiffeisen Bank International said on Tuesday it had no intention of selling its Russia unit Raiffeisenbank Russia, after Bloomberg News reported that it could sell that unit instead of its Polish one.

** Global private-equity firm KKR & Co LP invested an undisclosed sum in Indian wealth manager and financial adviser Avendus Capital, the companies said on Tuesday.

** Jollibee Foods Corp of the Philippines still has an appetite to acquire fast-food chains in the United States or China to expand its footprint in the world's top two economies, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.