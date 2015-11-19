(Adds Pfizer, Vivendi, NextEra, Clarion Partners)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc are in final stages of talks over an all-stock deal, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.

Pfizer is negotiating a break-up fee in the range of 2-3 percent of the value of its roughly $150 billion potential acquisition of Allergan, proportionally in line with other deals, people familiar with the matter said.

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked Yahoo Inc to drop plans to sell its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd due to tax concerns, and instead urged the company to sell its core search and display advertising businesses.

** European Union antitrust regulators have extended by a month the deadline for a decision on U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp’s proposed 4.43-billion-pound ($6.76 billion)takeover of British peer Rexam.

** European media group Vivendi has raised its stake in video games maker Gameloft SE, taking its shares in the company to over 17 percent, French market regulator AMF said.

** Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said its shareholders had approved the $4.6 billion acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.

** U.S. money wiring giant Western Union Co said it made an informal offer to buy Australian online rival OzForex Group Ltd for A$888 million ($632 million), aiming to boost its access to one of the world’s biggest cash transfer markets.

** A U.S. bankruptcy judge rebuffed an attempt by NextEra Energy Inc to involve itself once more in Energy Future Holdings Corp’s Chapter 11 sale of its power distribution business.

** Private equity firm Lightyear Capital is looking to sell its majority stake in real estate investment manager Clarion Partners LLC for around $800 million, people familiar with the sales talks said this week.

** Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, which manages Quebec’s public pension plans, would buy a 30 percent stake in its rail unit for $1.5 billion.

** Delta Air Lines Inc said it intended to buy up to an additional 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV , in what could be a nearly $600 million cash deal that strengthens its grip on a fast-growing market.

** Pericom Semiconductor Corp rejected Montage Technology Group Ltd’s raised $442 million offer, although it trumped a rival bid from Diodes Inc, citing regulatory hurdles and a lack of committed financing.

** German cooperative lenders DZ Bank and WGZ Bank have agreed in principle on a merger creating the country’s fourth-largest lender behind Deutsche Bank AG, Commerzbank AG and KfW with roughly 500 billion euros ($534 billion) in assets.

** Media group Burda is selling 854,000 shares in Zooplus AG as it continues selling down its stake in the online pet supplies store, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The price guidance is 125 euros a share, source told.

** Blackstone Group LP’s credit investment arm GSO said it was not looking to invest in solar company SunEdison Inc , which is facing concerns on Wall Street about its access to capital.

** Telekom Austria AG’s Serbian unit Vip mobile has bought additional capacity on the 800-megahertz spectrum for 35 million euros ($37.4 million) to expand its network for high-speed mobile internet in rural areas, it said. ($1 = A$1.41) ($1 = 0.93 euros) ($1 = 0.65 pounds) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi, Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)