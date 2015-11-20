FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 20, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday took steps to clamp down on tax-avoiding “inversion” deals with new rules, though there was scarce evidence they would stop the biggest inversion of them all, between Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc.

The $150 billion proposed deal, still under negotiation, would see New York-based Pfizer redomicile in Ireland, where Botox-maker Allergan is registered.

** German automotive supplier Duerr has bought Indian industrial cleaning systems specialist Mhitraa Engineering Equipment to strengthen its offering for entry-level car and motorcycle manufacturers and engine suppliers.

** Swedish mining equipment and compressor maker Atlas Copco said on Friday it would buy the vacuum business of Switzerland’s OC Oerlikon for an enterprise value of 486 million euros ($520 million) in cash.

** Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc said it has withdrawn its offer to acquire Depomed Inc following a court ruling that granted Depomed’s motion for preliminary injunctive relief on Horizon’s alleged used of confidential information.

** AB Electrolux’s CEO argued on Thursday that his company should be allowed to buy General Electric’s appliance business despite documents describing a consolidated U.S. market, saying the GE deal would not push up prices for consumers.

** Canada’s BCE Inc is expanding its control of HBO content in Canada, scooping up distribution rights in the west of the country from Corus Entertainment Inc and inking an extensive deal with the premium U.S. cable network that includes online delivery.

** Privately held chipmaker Montage Technology Group said it is willing to start a cash tender offer to acquire Pericom Semiconductor Corp, indicating the bid might turn hostile. Montage is competing with Diodes Inc to buy Pericom. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.