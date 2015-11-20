Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday took steps to clamp down on tax-avoiding “inversion” deals with new rules, though there was scarce evidence they would stop the biggest inversion of them all, between Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc.

The $150 billion proposed deal, still under negotiation, would see New York-based Pfizer redomicile in Ireland, where Botox-maker Allergan is registered.

** German automotive supplier Duerr has bought Indian industrial cleaning systems specialist Mhitraa Engineering Equipment to strengthen its offering for entry-level car and motorcycle manufacturers and engine suppliers.

** Swedish mining equipment and compressor maker Atlas Copco said on Friday it would buy the vacuum business of Switzerland’s OC Oerlikon for an enterprise value of 486 million euros ($520 million) in cash.

** Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc said it has withdrawn its offer to acquire Depomed Inc following a court ruling that granted Depomed’s motion for preliminary injunctive relief on Horizon’s alleged used of confidential information.

** AB Electrolux’s CEO argued on Thursday that his company should be allowed to buy General Electric’s appliance business despite documents describing a consolidated U.S. market, saying the GE deal would not push up prices for consumers.

** Canada’s BCE Inc is expanding its control of HBO content in Canada, scooping up distribution rights in the west of the country from Corus Entertainment Inc and inking an extensive deal with the premium U.S. cable network that includes online delivery.

** Privately held chipmaker Montage Technology Group said it is willing to start a cash tender offer to acquire Pericom Semiconductor Corp, indicating the bid might turn hostile. Montage is competing with Diodes Inc to buy Pericom. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)