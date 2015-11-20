FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
#Funds News
November 20, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Pfizer, Pericom, Nokia, Aberdeen, Diebold)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Pfizer Inc and Allergan Inc chief executives have agreed on the roles they would assume in a combined company, removing one of the last hurdles to the largest ever healthcare merger, people familiar with the matter said.

** The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday took steps to clamp down on tax-avoiding “inversion” deals with new rules, though there was scarce evidence they would stop the biggest inversion of them all, between Pfizer and Allergan.

The $150 billion proposed deal, still under negotiation, would see New York-based Pfizer redomicile in Ireland, where Botox-maker Allergan is registered.

** German chipmaker Infineon Technologies has shown interest in investing in Japanese chip firm Renesas Electronics, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

** Nokia’s planned takeover of rival network gear maker Alcatel-Lucent will give it far greater scope to invest in new technologies like 5G mobile equipment while cutting costs, its chief executive said.

** Cisco Systems Inc said it would buy UK-based Acano Ltd for $700 million in cash and equity awards, amid slowing order growth and weakness in the U.S. network gear maker’s enterprise business outside the United States.

** Russian food retailer Dixy said it could sell its 33 percent interest in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol after Russia’s competition watchdog blocked its attempt to take a bigger stake.

** Chipmaker Pericom Semiconductor Corp shareholders approved Diodes Inc’s $413 million bid, rejecting Chinese company Montage Technology’s higher offer.

** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc is poised to launch a formal offer for German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG comprising 80 percent cash and 20 percent shares, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The board of Telecom Italia will no longer meet as expected on Friday to discuss a proposal by top shareholder Vivendi for additional members on the Italian phone group’s board, a source close to the matter said.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners sold its 6.3 percent stake in Spanish toll road operator Abertis at a discount.

** German automotive supplier Duerr has bought Indian industrial cleaning systems specialist Mhitraa Engineering Equipment to strengthen its offering for entry-level car and motorcycle manufacturers and engine suppliers.

** Swedish mining equipment and compressor maker Atlas Copco said on Friday it would buy the vacuum business of Switzerland’s OC Oerlikon for an enterprise value of 486 million euros ($520 million) in cash.

** Aberdeen Asset Management is likely to make four or five smaller acquisitions in 2016, its chief executive said, once a downturn in its key Asian and emerging markets ends.

** Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc said it has withdrawn its offer to acquire Depomed Inc following a court ruling that granted Depomed’s motion for preliminary injunctive relief on Horizon’s alleged used of confidential information. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
