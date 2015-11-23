(Adds Petco, Euskaltel and Greece; Updates Pfizer, Manitoba, J&F, Playtech and Citi)

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Pfizer Inc, the maker of Viagra and Lipitor, has struck a deal to buy Botox-maker Allergan Plc in a transaction valued at about $160 billion. The complex deal is the biggest ever in the healthcare sector.

** European antitrust regulators cleared Avago Technologies Ltd’s planned $37 billion takeover of rival chipmaker Broadcom Corp without conditions.

** Warburg Pincus LLC said it amassed $12 billion for its latest private equity fund, its biggest since the 2008 financial crisis and its first generalist fund since ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner became its president last year.

** General Electric Co said it would sell its $5.9 billion portfolio of UK home loans to an investment consortium led by Blackstone Group LP, as it exits its UK mortgage business.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they would buy U.S. pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings Inc for about $4.6 billion.

** Spanish telecoms group Euskaltel SA said it was launching a share issue to help pay for its 1.19 billion euro ($1.3 billion) acquisition of R Cable.

** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc has launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer for German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG to form the world’s largest ATM maker, the companies said.

** AstraZeneca said it had finalised plans to divest its Crohn’s disease drug Entocort by selling U.S. rights to the medicine to Perrigo Company Plc for $380 million.

** Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks to buy a stake in the publisher of Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post (SCMP), Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

** Canadian telecom company Manitoba Telecom Services Inc said it agreed to sell its fiber-optic unit, Allstream Inc, to U.S.-based Zayo Group Holdings Inc for C$465 million ($347.4 million) in cash.

** Malaysia’s 1MDB clinched a deal to sell its energy assets to China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) and its subsidiaries for 9.83 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion), a key step for the scandal-hit state fund to cut its debt.

** South Africa’s Vodacom wants to rework a $500 million deal to buy local fixed-line operator Neotel, it said, after a competition watchdog proposed conditions that could undermine the value of the transaction for Vodacom.

** J&F Investimentos SA, the investment holding company of Brazil’s billionaire Batista family, agreed to pay 2.67 billion reais ($716 million) in cash for the 44.1 percent stake that conglomerate Camargo Correa SA has in apparel and footwear maker Alpargatas SA.

** Pertamina and Saudi Aramco are expected this week to take a major step in forming a joint venture that will include a $5 billion upgrade to Indonesia’s largest refinery complex, a director at the Southeast Asian firm said.

** Hong Kong-listed G-Resources has agreed to sell its main asset the Martabe gold mine in Indonesia, for $775 million, including assumed debt, to a consortium led by a private equity firm headed by its vice chairman.

** U.S. film maker Dan Mintz has agreed to buy Carlyle Group’s 61 percent stake in Taiwan’s Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) for an undisclosed sum, allowing the private equity firm to sell an investment it first tried to dispose of in 2013.

** Italian luxury goods group Tod’s has agreed to buy the prestigious Roger Vivier shoe brand from Tod’s biggest shareholder for 415 million euros ($440 million), a price which some analysts said looked expensive.

** French investment firm Eurazeo said it plans to pay up to 335 million euros ($355.7 million) to buy 90 percent of Irish group Fintrax, a provider of VAT refunds for tourists.

** Philippine fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp said it was looking to acquire one or two more foreign-owned food suppliers in deals that would be of the same size or larger than a recent $99 million purchase of 40 percent of U.S.-based chain Smashburger.

** Gazprom’s board of directors is to consider divesting its 10 percent stake in Interconnector (UK) Ltd, operator of a natural gas pipeline which links continental Europe and Britain.

** Gambling technology company Playtech Plc, received another regulatory jolt, this time in Britain, forcing it to abandon its $700 million deal to buy retail forex trading shop Plus500 Ltd.

** Four groups of companies from four continents made binding bids in the expected $5.7 billion sale of the New South Wales state-owned TransGrid power transmitter, Australia’s biggest privatization, a source said.

** Hungary’s central bank has signed an agreement to buy a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange from several Austrian companies, business web site napi.hu reported late on Friday, without naming its sources.

** Greece and its foreign lenders are discussing an alternative to the sale of the country’s power grid operator which could involve the state buying a majority stake in the company, a senior energy ministry official said.

** VPS Healthcare will make a bid for Al Noor Hospitals before the Dec. 8 deadline set by the U.K. Takeover Panel, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters, as the battle for the London-listed healthcare firm intensifies.

** Rolls-Royce, under pressure after a series of profit warnings, said it would increase its stakes in two aero-engine maintenance centers as part of a plan to improve competitiveness. The British engineering company it would invest a total of $206.5 million to bring to 50 percent its ownership of maintenance centers (AMC) headquartered in Singapore and Hong Kong.

** Citigroup Inc has put its stake in a Brazilian credit card processing joint venture with Elavon Inc up for sale, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said, after a disagreement over additional funds for the loss-making unit.

** Neptune Orient Lines Ltd said on Saturday it has entered exclusive talks with France’s CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest container shipping firm, over a potential acquisition of the Singapore-based company.

** Airbus aims to pick a buyer for its defense electronics unit by the end of 2015 as part of its plan to dispose of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion), Chief Executive Tom Enders told a German newspaper On Sunday.

** Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd will pay $617 million for a 50 percent stake in a joint-venture life insurer, it said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

** Munich Re’s insurance unit Ergo has agreed to sell life and property-casualty businesses in Italy to British private equity investor Cinven. Ergo said it was selling Ergo Previdenza and Ergo Assicurazioni, with combined premiums of 360 million euros ($383 million), as well as agents network Ergo Italia Direct Network and service business Ergo Italia Business Solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

** TasFoods obtained a temporary injunction blocking the sale of the operator of Australia's largest and oldest dairy farm to overseas investors amid a political backlash against foreign ownership of agricultural assets.