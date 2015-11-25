(Adds Ball Corp, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Turkcell, SCMP Group and Diageo)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp is ready to sell 11 plants in Europe in a bid to convince EU antitrust regulators to approve its 4.43 billion pound ($6.69 billion) offer for British peer Rexam, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is selling shares in Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest seller of motorcycles and scooters, to raise as much as $116 million, IFR reported, citing a person close to the deal.

** Syngenta AG, which fended off a $47 billion takeover approach from Monsanto three months ago, is itself looking at takeovers, joint ventures or asset sales, the Swiss company’s chairman told a newspaper on Wednesday.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, or TAQA, has filed with U.S. energy regulators to sell its stake in the Lakefield wind power plant in the U.S. state of Minnesota to a Qatari company.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it would buy a 122 million euro ($129.48 million) 30 percent stake in Raiffeisen Bank Aval, the Ukrainian subsidiary of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International.

** Turkey’s largest telecoms operator Turkcell said it was making a non-binding indicative offer for Nordic firm TeliaSonera’s 58.55 percent stake in its Eurasian unit Fintur.

** SCMP Group Ltd, publisher of Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, said it has been approached by a third party that is potentially interested in acquiring its media assets, days after reports that Alibaba’s Jack Ma was in talks to buy a stake.

** South Africa’s Competition Tribunal approved a merger between London-based spirit maker Diageo and local firm Brandhouse Beverages.

** Ipsen SA is ready to spend 600-800 million euros on acquisitions and strategic tie-ups to strengthen its presence in the United States, the world’s biggest pharmaceutical market, Chief Executive Marc de Garidel told Reuters.

** German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Wednesday it had acquired UK grain trader Wessex Grain Ltd. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Spain’s Abengoa said on Wednesday it had started talks with creditors on insolvency proceedings after investors Gonvarri backed away from a plan to inject around 350 million euros ($374 million) into the company.

** Polish financial regulator KNF’s deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak does not oppose further banking sector consolidation if initiated by one of the country’s 10 biggest lenders, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Wednesday.

** United Arab Emirates businessman Essa alGhurair plans to sell a 30 percent stake in his healthcare business in three years’ time to fund its expansion into Africa, he told Reuters.

** The owner of Indonesia’s Medco Energi Internasional , Arifin Paniorogo, is seeking government approval to acquire a 76 percent stake in the Indonesian unit of Newmont Mining Corp, Resources Minister Rizal Ramli was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

** German property firm Deutsche Wohnen is set to buy a residential property portfolio worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), three sources familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)