(Adds Anheuser-Busch, Orange, Beam Suntory, Tribune Publishing, and others; updates Deutsche Wohnen, Staples)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Monday:

** Germany’s biggest residential property company Vonovia won the backing of its shareholders for a capital increase to pave the way for its hostile takeover of No. 2 property player Deutsche Wohnen.

** U.S. antitrust regulators are preparing to block Staples Inc’s acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc , the New York Post reported.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning to sell the Peroni and Grolsch brands it would gain from its acquisition of SABMiller to head off European regulatory concerns over the 71 billion pounds ($107 billion) brewery merger, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

** Private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners said it had agreed to sell high-tech insulation firm Armacell to private equity funds managed by Blackstone.

** Some five potential bidders for Dutch-Belgian pharmaceutical ingredient supplier Fagron have decided against taking over the company, Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported.

** French telecoms group Orange said it was not in talks with Italian peer Telecom Italia but had hired advisory banks to fine-tune its assessment of the European telecoms sector.

** Beam Suntory agreed to sell its Spain-based brandy and sherry business to Emperador of the Philippines for 275 million euros ($290.8 million), the companies said.

** Tribune Publishing Co said it was not in talks or in the process of selling itself, after a tweet by News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch on Friday that suggested its newspaper group would be sold.

** Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd will scrap a current plan to buy a stake in Indonesia’s PT Eagle High Plantations for $680 million, after the deal was criticized as too expensive and market conditions deteriorated, sources directly involved with the matter said.

** VPS Healthcare said it did not intend to make an offer for Al Noor Hospitals Group, which is also based in the United Arab Emirates, as it believed a transaction would not be in its best interest.

** Private equity firm EQT said it has bought 63 percent of the shares in Swedish enterprise software maker IFS, and will make a mandatory bid for the remaining shares in the coming weeks.

** Brazil’s biggest diversified steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said it signed a deal giving it a consolidated 87.52 percent stake in a new joint venture, Congonhas Minerios SA, with a group of Asian partners.

** French luxury goods company LVMH has agreed to take a minority stake in Italian jeweller Repossi, the two companies said.

** Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA is reviewing its assets and a partial sale of its commodities unit is a possible option for the bank to raise capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** South African fashion retailer Truworths International said it has entered into an agreement to buy an 88.9 percent stake in Britain’s Office Retail Group for 5.5 billion rand ($382 million).

** German insurer Talanx said it would buy Italian life insurer CBA Vita SpA, its subsidiary Sella Life Ltd as well as the remaining 49 percent stake in InChiaro Assicurazioni SpA.

** Competition authorities in the United States, Russia, Germany and South Africa have approved the takeover of Swiss industrial company Sulzer by Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg, his Renova investment vehicle said. (1$ = 0.94 Euro) (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)