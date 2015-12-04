(Adds KKR, Telecom Italia, Axtel; updates Norfolk Southern Corp)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Toshiba Corp and Fujitsu Ltd are in talks to split off and merge their personal computer units, people familiar with the matter said, as Japan’s electronic conglomerates seek to retreat further from loss-making businesses.

** U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp said on Friday its board had rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s $28.4 billion offer, calling it “grossly inadequate” and could face substantial regulatory hurdles.

** Finland’s Nokia said it had completed the sale of its navigation business HERE to German car makers BMW , Audi and Mercedes.

** Japanese consumer electronics maker Sharp Corp is exploring sale of its holding in the Indian unit, among other options, the unit said in a regulatory filing.

** Britain will further whittle down its stake in bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group via a scheme aimed at major investors in the early months of 2016, before sealing its exit with a broader offer to the general public.

** Buyout firm KKR is launching preparations to divest German tableware and coffee machine maker WMF in a potential 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) deal, taking advantage of high equity prices, people familiar with the matter said.

** South Korea’s financial regulator is looking into whether any trading irregularities had occurred concerning the merger of Samsung Group affiliates Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries Inc earlier this year, two regulatory officials said.

** The German government has approved a merger of German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann with the French armored vehicle maker Nexter, the economy ministry said.

** Mexican telecommunications firm Axtel said it is planning a shareholders’ meeting next month to approve a merger with Alestra, a unit of industrial conglomerate Alfa.

** The Italian government has no intention of buying a stake in Telecom Italia to balance the growing influence of French investors in the phone group, two sources close to the matter said.

** EU antitrust regulators rejected a request by Britain’s competition authority to examine Hutchison Whampoa’s 10.3-billion-pound ($15.58 billion) bid for British mobile unit O2, saying an EU review would ensure uniform rules.

** Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the embattled Brazilian investment bank shedding assets after the arrest of its founder, is in talks with three unspecified international banks over the sale of Swiss private bank BSI Group, a source with knowledge of the plan said.

** Reliance Communications Ltd, India’s fourth-biggest wireless telecommunications carrier, has signed a non-binding pact to sell its mobile phone masts business to a group of companies led by buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP.

** Thai Union Group Pcl, the world’s largest canned tuna producer, scrapped a $1.5 billion acquisition of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods after U.S. authorities said the deal would be harmful to competition in the seafood market.

** Arbuthnot Banking Group said its retail bank had agreed on the conditional sale of its non-standard consumer lending business to Non-Standard Finance Plc for 127 million pounds ($192 million).

** An activist investor on Thursday renewed its push for Yahoo Inc to abandon its plans to spin off its valuable stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and instead sell its core business “at the highest price possible.”

** The Indonesian government has set a January deadline for Freeport McMoRan Inc to propose a price for the divestment of part its Grasberg copper and gold mine, one of the world’s largest.

** French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi moved a step closer to taking control of French news-only TV channel BFM TV as part of a deal announced in July with owners NextRadioTV.

** French sugar group Tereos said it was launching a tender offer for the remaining shares of its Tereos Internacional unit, with a view to delisting it from the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange during the second quarter of 2016.

** Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc said it would buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd for 817.5 million pounds ($1.24 billion) to beef up its services business.

** Spanish lender Caixabank said on Thursday it was selling stakes in Bank of East Asia and Mexico’s Inbursa to its holding company Criteria in a 2.65 billion euro ($2.90 billion) deal to free up capital. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)