Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dow Chemical Co and DuPont are in talks to merge, creating a chemicals giant with a market value of more than $120 billion that could then break up into different businesses, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Yahoo Inc is weighing a sale of its core Internet business and will not sell its stake in Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, CNBC reported, with an announcement expected as soon Wednesday.

** Solar company SunEdison Inc said it cut the cash portion of its offer for Vivint Solar Inc by $2.00 to $7.89 per share.

** Postal Savings Bank of China said it has raised about $7 billion by selling a 17 percent stake to investors including UBS Group AG and JPMorgan, ahead of a multi-billion dollar initial public offering next year.

** U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack said it planned to terminate its deal with Bridgestone Corp after its board determined that Carl Icahn’s offer was a “superior proposal”.

** General Electric Co will sell a 43 percent stake in unlisted Hyundai Capital to Hyundai Motor Group and Taiwan’s Fubon Group for up to 1.4 trillion won ($1.19 billion), the Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

** U.S. regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc rejected an increased takeover bid from Nexstar Broadcasting Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Technology consulting company Computer Sciences Corp will buy Xchanging Plc for about 480 million pounds ($721 million), the companies said, ending a bidding war for the provider of services to the insurance industry.

** Luxury goods group Kering SA said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with investment group Investindustrial for the sale of 100 percent of Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi.

** BW LPG, the world’s biggest liquid petroleum gas (LPG) shipper, has bought 12.1 percent of smaller rival Aurora LPG, potentially disrupting a hostile bid from Avance Gas Holding.

** Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras is offering up to a quarter of its 40 percent stake in the huge Libra offshore oil prospect as its seeks to reduce the largest debt in the global oil industry, two industry sources said on Tuesday. The stake could fetch up to $1.5 billion, according to analysts at Macquarie.

** Brazil’s Cetip SA rejected a takeover bid from BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America’s largest exchange operator, because the unsolicited offer undervalued the company, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Axel Springer SE agreed to buy the remaining 15 percent stake in its digital classified ads business from General Atlantic in exchange for shares, leaving the private equity firm with an 8.3 percent holding in the German publisher.

** French businessman Xavier Niel holds options in Italian phone group Telecom Italia SpA that can be settled for shares equal to a 10.2 percent stake, a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

** Wireless venture LightSquared LP said it reached a settlement on Tuesday with Deere & Co over spectrum use that will provide support for the company as it emerges from bankruptcy.

** Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said it had signed heads of agreements to sell the offtake from its floating liquefied natural gas project Fortuna to six buyers.

** Abu Dhabi Financial Group, which bought London’s New Scotland Yard last December, is looking at potential acquisitions in its home market over the next year as lower oil prices depress asset valuations to enticing levels. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)