(Adds Yum Brands, RWE, Megafon, BTG Pactual, Blue Label Telecoms, Inecobank, Seritage Growth; Updates Rexam)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc on Wednesday rejected a takeover bid from Nexstar Broadcasting Inc saying the offer was at a discount to its earlier proposal.

** Yum Brands Inc said it planned to return up to $6.2 billion to shareholders before completing the separation of its China business, which is expected by the end of 2016.

** French oilfield services company Technip is exploring a sale and has held talks with U.S. peer FMC Technologies Inc about a potential combination, according to people familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

** Buyout firm KKR & Co Lp is in the lead to acquire U.S. outdoor retailer Mills Fleet Farm for more than $1.2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter, defying a slowdown in private equity dealmaking.

** U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp is set to win EU approval for its 4.43 billion pound ($6.7 billion) takeover of Rexam Plc with an improved package of concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was reviewing its business interests in New Zealand as the company seeks to streamline its global portfolio amid a slump in energy prices.

** China’s cabinet has approved the merger of China Ocean Shipping Group Co (COSCO) and China Shipping Group , Caixin magazine reported on its website, citing unnamed source.

** Insurance software company Ebix Inc said it was still interested in making an offer for Xchanging Plc, a day after Computer Sciences Corp agreed to buy the British outsourcing company for about 480 million pounds ($728.6 million).

** North Dakota’s oil regulator on Wednesday identified Lime Rock Resources as the buyer of Occidental Petroleum Corp’s North Dakota oil operations, confirming what Oxy’s executives had yet to disclose publicly. The deal, worth about $600 million, is expected to close by the end of the month.

** Property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc plans to sell its 9 percent stake in SCOR SE, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the French firm has resisted Sompo Japan’s attempt to raise its holdings.

** Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co on Thursday said it will exchange its Fairmont Hotels stake for 1.27 billion riyals ($338.6 million) in a swap deal with AccorHotels SA also including other assets and a stake in the French hotel chain.

** South Africa’s Blue Label Telecoms Ltd said it has offered $263 million for just over a third of unlisted mobile phone operator Cell C Ltd.

** UniCredit SpA head Federico Ghizzoni said the Italian lender might hike the capital of its Ukrainian unit in 2016, by less than $250 million, if conditions for its sale were unfavourable.

** Hedge fund manager Emmanuel Hermann, the largest individual unitholder of Grupo BTG Pactual SA, is increasing his stake even as concern that the investment bank could be ensnared in a corruption probe, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Billionaire investor Warren Buffett disclosed an 8.02 percent stake in Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate trust created by retailer Sears Holdings Corp.

** Private-equity firm Olympus Capital Asia said it would invest $45 million for an undisclosed stake in Hong Kong-based Li Tong Group (LTG), which recycles mobile phones, game consoles and other electronic equipment for technology giants including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

** Czech steelmaker Moravia Steel AS is eyeing the Slovak branch of United States Steel Corp and the two sides have already had talks, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

** Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International Ag said it had agreed to sell its Slovenian unit for an undisclosed sum to Biser Bidco, run by an affiliate of U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management LLC.

** South Korean manufacturer Coway Co Ltd said it plans to spin off its water appliance operations to streamline its business in a move it said is not related to top shareholder MBK Partners’ own plan to exit Coway.

** Travel giant Tui AG is likely to sell its Hotelbeds unit but is not considering a sale of its specialist holiday brands, Peter Long, joint-chief executive of the company told reporters on a call on Thursday.

** Armenia’s Inecobank has acquired ProCredit Bank CJSC, in the first market-driven consolidation in the ex-Soviet country’s banking sector.

** German utility RWE AG has agreed with Abu Dhabi-based investment firm BBII to develop wind and solar power projects in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, hoping to offset a prolonged industry crisis in Europe.

** Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia’s richest men, has increased the number of Megafon PAO shares pledged as collateral to Sberbank Rossii PAO following a drop in the mobile phone operator’s stock value.