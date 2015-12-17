(Adds MPI, PSP investments, Anheuser-Busch)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** French oil exploration holding company MPI’s proposed takeover by former parent Maurel & Prom was approved by MPI shareholders on Thursday, despite the objections of a minority.

** A joint venture between Canadian pension fund PSP Investments and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has acquired a portfolio of U.S. industrial properties from Exeter Property Group for $3.15 billion, the buyers said.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has agreed to buy rival brewer SABMiller, plans to contact potential bidders for SABMiller’s Grolsch and Peroni beers on Friday and wrap up deals in less than three months, sources close to the process said.

** Avon Products Inc said it had agreed to sell 80.1 percent of its North America business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for $170 million. Cerberus will also invest $435 million for a 16.6 percent stake in the direct-seller of cosmetics in a deal that values Avon at about $2.5 billion.

** AstraZeneca Plc is to buy 55 percent of privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4 billion to give it access to a new kind of blood cancer drug, boosting its long-term growth at the cost of a near-term hit to earnings.

** Thailand’s telecoms regulator extended an auction for two 4G spectrum licenses for a third day on Thursday amid fierce competition which raised overall bidding to $3 billion, beating the total price paid for a previously awarded set of licenses.

** Spanish builder and service company ACS plans to sell its public cleaning and waste disposal unit Urbaser, worth around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) including debt, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

** Belgium’s Galapagos NV has signed a deal potentially worth more than $2 billion with U.S. firm Gilead Sciences Inc to develop a drug targeting inflammatory diseases, reviving a project abandoned by former partner AbbVie Inc.

** National Electric Vehicle Sweden (Nevs), which bought the assets of bankrupt Saab Automobile, announced a 78 billion yuan ($12 billion) deal to supply 150,000 electric cars to Chinese leasing firm Panda New Energy.

** Canada’s Shaw Communications Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Wind Mobile, the country’s fourth-largest wireless provider, in a deal that gives it a much-needed presence in the cellular market. Shaw said the deal valued Wind at C$1.6 billion ($1.16 billion).

** Private equity firm TPG Capital Management has sold Chinese company HCP Packaging to Baring Asia, returning $1.55 billion in total to investors in 2015, an annual letter to its limited partners reviewed by Reuters showed.

** Turkey’s Limak Cement is in talks on the acquisition of cement operations in Africa which could be worth up to 1 billion euros ($1 billion), a senior executive told Reuters, though there was no certainty a deal would be agreed.

** Italian oil and gas company Eni SpA is in talks with a possible buyer of a majority stake in its chemicals unit Versalis but there is no binding accord yet, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on Thursday.

** State-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Thursday it plans to weigh up a possible partial sale of its Arriva and DB Schenker units.

** Japan’s TDK Corp said on Thursday it plans to acquire Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG for up to 214 million Swiss francs ($215 million).

** Munich Re’s insurance unit Ergo has agreed to buy nearly 23 percent more in its India joint venture with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd for 11.22 billion rupees ($169.03 million), in the latest deal in India’s insurance sector after foreign ownership rules were eased this year.

** Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE, Egypt’s largest listed company, said on Thursday it had accepted a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($127.7 million) offer from Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE to buy its investment bank subsidiary CI Capital.

** Scottish Power Renewables has sold its tidal power business to Atlantis Resources Ltd in exchange for a six percent stake in Tidal Power Scotland Limited, the country’s largest tidal power developer.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, which lags the auto industry in fuel efficiency, purchased U.S. greenhouse gas emissions credits from rival automakers Toyota Motor Corp , Tesla Motors Inc and Honda Motor Co, a government report released on Wednesday show.

** Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc plans to spin off its hotel properties into a REIT, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Distill Ventures, part of spirits giant Diageo Plc , on Wednesday said it has invested in Starward whisky, to help the Australian start-up boost its production and expand into new export markets.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is not in talks to acquire Hong Kong’s Ming Pao newspaper, company spokesman Rico Ngai told Reuters on Thursday.